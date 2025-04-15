Megyn Kelly says Katy Perry's "training" was getting in and out of Blue Origin rocket as she mocks her post-space flight interview

On April 14, 2025, American journalist Megyn Kelly took to X to share her thoughts on Katy Perry's recent spaceflight aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft.

For the unversed, popstar Katy Perry traveled to space on 14 April 2025, as part of the first all-female space flight in more than 60 years. The 40-year-old pop star was joined by 5 other women on the journey.

The spacecraft returned on Monday with Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez (fiancée of Jeff Bezos), CBS News broadcast journalist Gayle King, Blue Origin-affiliated astronaut Amanda Nguyen, and American film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The flight lasted for around 11 minutes, as the vessel departed from West Texas and traveled to suborbital space, where the passengers experienced a short period of weightlessness, according to the live broadcast by Blue Origin.

American journalist Megyn Kelly joined the chorus of voices critiquing Katy Perry's post-space flight interview. In the caption of the post, Megyn Kelly wrote:

"Their “training” was learning how to get in and out of the craft, buckle their seat belts, and communicate with the ppl doing the actual work on land."

Megyn Kelly mocks 'Astronaut training' before Blue Origin's All-female spaceflight

Meghan Kelly further discussed this in a video posted on her YouTube channel on April 15, 2025. She was joined by Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi, hosts of America This Week.

Commentators Teresa Thompson and Kristen Fisher had been covering the spacecraft launch on April 14, 2025. As the rocket prepared to take off, they spoke behind the scenes, and at one point, they said:

"They've been training for two days becoming a crew and becoming a team. After you go through an experience like this it's it's more than a team, it's almost like a family that is so tight to go through something as intense."

Megyn Kelly, Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi at the The Megyn Kelly Show(Imag via YouTube/@MegynKelly)

Megyn Kelly, however, criticized the commentators for placing so much emphasis on the word "training". She explained that she had asked her team to look into what they had trained for over the past two days.

She remarked that it mostly consisted of practicing how to get in and out of the suit and the space capsule, fastening their seat belts, and communicating with ground control.

Megyn Kelly further pointed out the difference between what the commentators called "astronaut training" and the real-world, physically and mentally demanding "astronaut training" that astronauts undergo.

"Isn't that "astronaut training" the universal phrase for something that's extremely physically taxing on you? They used to stick the astronauts in these booths, make them to sub-zero temperatures, and then confuse them so they couldn't perform simple tasks anymore." Megyn Kelly mentioned

She further added:

They also make their hearing go away. They would deprive you of sensory deprivation, one sense after the other. And now it's like they had to learn how to get in and out."

Referring to the training preparation, Kelly pointed out that it involves extreme conditions to test endurance. She used this to highlight the difference from minimal tasks mentioned in the commentary, which she considered oversimplified and underrepresentative.

According to The Times of India, the fully automated New Shepard capsule by Blue Origin, carrying six women, marked the first all-female flight in 60 years, since Valentina Tereshkova's solo journey in 1963. Blue Origin was founded by American businessman Jeff Bezos in 2000.

