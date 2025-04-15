"Girl went to space for 11 minutes" — Netizens react to Katy Perry saying "there is no place like home" after returning back to earth

The six-person, all-female crew aboard the Blue Origin, including pop singer Katy Perry, safely returned to Earth after their space journey on April 14, 2025. The flight, funded by Jeff Bezos, also included his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and journalist Gayle King, among others.

Following the 11-minute journey, where the spacecraft traveled over 100km (62 miles) above the Earth, Katy Perry took to her X account to post about her travel, writing:

"There is no place like home (earth emoji) (heart emoji)."

Katy Perry's post was met with varied responses from netizens. One user seemingly took a dig at the singer and wrote:

"Girl went to space for 11 minutes and came back acting like she escaped Interstellar."

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, claiming that the singer acted like she had been gone for years when she was away from Earth for 11 minutes.

"Katy Perry you were away for like 12 minutes. What do you mean?" one person questioned.

"Thn why did you go space?" another person asked.

"She is acting like she survived Hal from 2001: A Space Odyssey," someone else commented.

"Acting like u were gone for years," another user wrote.

However, her words resonated with many, who congratulated Katy Perry on her trip and safe return to Earth.

"Congrats, was great to see your journey, the view looked amazing," one person posted.

"Welcome back Katy," another person added.

"That's right! No matter where you are, your heart is always drawn to where there's comfort, love and home walls," someone else wrote.

"WE LOVE U! YOU MADE HISTORY TODAY!" another user exclaimed.

Exploring Katy Perry's trip to space

Katy Perry (Image via Instagram/@blueorigin)

The Blue Origin crew, including Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen (a civil rights activist) and Kerianne Flynn (a film producer), departed to space from their launch site in Texas at 8:30 am local time.

According to the BBC, the flight lasted for 11 minutes, with the crew traveling over 100km above the Earth, experiencing weightlessness briefly before they made their return journey. The women returned to the ground after their capsule made a "parachute-assisted soft landing."

Lauren Sánchez was the first to disembark from the capsule, followed by Katy Perry, who held a daisy up to the sky as a gesture towards her four-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The Firework singer also kissed the ground after she stepped off the capsule.

ABC News further reported that Katy Perry said she felt "super-connected to love" in a statement following her return. She added:

"I think this experience has shown me how much love is inside of me."

In a separate statement, journalist Gayle King said Perry sang What a Wonderful World during their trip. King, who had previously said she was afraid of flying, followed Perry's lead and kissed the earth after their return.

According to People magazine, he also addressed the criticism they received after many people, including actresses like Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and Olivia Munn, expressed their distaste for the flight. Per ABC News, King said during a press conference at the Texas base following their return:

"We've had some cranky Yankees and haters. I've heard you. I'm not going to let you. I'm not going to let you steal our joy but most people are really excited and cheering us on and realize what this mission means to young women, young girls and boys, too."

The recent Blue Origins travel was the first flight with an all-female crew in over 60 years. ABC News reported that soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space after her solo flight on the Vostok 6 in 1963.

In other Katy Perry-related news, the singer will begin The Lifetimes Tour this month in Mexico City. Perry reportedly mentioned the setlist for her upcoming tour aboard the spacecraft. However, the titles were not legible, and the singer has yet to officially share the setlist on her social media platforms at the time of this article.

