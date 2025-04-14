How long was Katy Perry in space? Singer kisses the ground after landing back on Earth

Katy Perry spent just about four minutes in space on April 14, 2025, as part of Blue Origin's all-female NS-31 mission, which briefly took six women above the Kármán line before safely returning them to Earth.

Ad

The pop star was joined by journalist Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn on a flight that made history as the first all-women crewed mission since 1963, as reported by E! News on April 14.

The New Shepard rocket lifted off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Though the full trip lasted 10 minutes and 21 seconds, the crew experienced around four minutes of weightlessness while floating 62 miles above Earth's surface. After their capsule landed in the desert, Perry and King knelt down to kiss the ground.

Ad

Katy Perry sings in space, brings symbolic daisy as tribute to daughter

Ad

This marked Blue Origin's 31st mission, but its significance drew heightened attention. The all-female crew reached the edge of space aboard the New Shepard launch vehicle, which has carried dozens of passengers since 2021. The NS-31 mission followed weeks of anticipation and was streamed live by hundreds of thousands of viewers online, as reported by E! News.

At the launch, family and friends gathered on site, including Oprah Winfrey, who was there to support her best friend, Gayle King. Actor Orlando Bloom and his daughter Daisy Dove were also present to cheer on Katy Perry. Upon landing, cheers erupted as the capsule touched down and the crew exited, visibly emotional, with some crying and others pumping their fists in the air.

Ad

"It's oddly quiet when you get up there," King later said. "It's really quiet and peaceful, and you look down on the planet and think: That's where we came from?"

During the descent back to Earth, Gayle King revealed that Katy Perry sang parts of Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World.

"I think that it's not about me, it's not about singing my songs, it's about a collective energy in there," Perry said afterward. "It's about making space for future women, and taking up space and belonging, and it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth."

Ad

Katy Perry brought a live daisy with her to space as a symbolic tribute to her daughter, explaining that daisies represent resilience and serve as a reminder of Earth's beauty and everyday magic.

Ad

Lauren Sánchez, speaking to Blue Origin after the mission, highlighted the personal stakes.

"All the love that was in that capsule, and all the heart and the feelings, and seeing Jeff before I left, I just... I had to come back. I mean, we’re getting married!"

For Aisha Bowe, the flight fulfilled a lifelong dream, as she described the countdown and liftoff as a powerful moment filled with energy and a special connection among the crew.

Ad

Producer Kerianne Flynn shared a moment of pride when her son told friends his mom was going to space—and was met with disbelief. "Moms don't go to space," they had said. She proved otherwise.

According to E! News, the NS-31 mission marked the first all-women spaceflight since Valentina Tereshkova's solo mission in 1963. As Lauren Sánchez shared on Elle on April 2, before launch,

"All of these women are storytellers in their own right. They're going to go up to space and be able to spread what they felt in different ways."

As stated by NCPR on April 14, following the flight, Katy Perry shared that she plans to write a song inspired by her space experience, though she has not yet confirmed a title or release date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More