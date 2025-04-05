What did Gayle King say? Journalist said a homophobic pejorative while interviewing Matteo Lane on CBS Morning

Gayle King was interviewing openly gay comedian Matteo Lane about his latest cookbook called Your Pasta Sucks during the Thursday, April 3, 2025, episode of CBS Mornings. Lane described his new book as something that exemplifies his fondness of "being funny in the kitchen".

Meanwhile, during the interview, King shared her excitement about talking stand-up comedy with Lane, telling the comedian that she wanted to say one joke and said that she hoped she wouldn't "get in trouble." She then went on to quote Lane's stand-up joke, which had a gay slur in it. She said,

"You do a riff about white women who approached you, and they said something about cooking, and you said, 'What in the fa***try are you talking about?'"

Gayle King or the show didn't censor the word in the live telecast. Per Entertainment Weekly, the clip was also uploaded to the network's YouTube channel without any censorship, but the network reportedly detected the video on its website later.

As for Matteo Lane's reaction to the CBS Mornings host not censoring the gay slur in the joke, the comedian can be seen in the video laughing with his hand over his mouth. When King said that she thought it was hilarious, Lane responded by saying, "I love you, Gayle King." The comedian shared a censored version of the interview on Instagram.

Gayle King is set for an 11-minute space trip with an all-women Blue Origin crew

Gayle King is one of the six women in the all-female crew who will soon be traveling to space in the Jeff Bezos-led company Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket. She will be blasting off to space in a short yet historic space flight alongside pop star Katy Perry and Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

Former NAS rocker scientist and CEO of STEMBoard Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn will also be on the space flight. In a cover for Elle Magazine, published on April 2, 2025, the crew said that they would all be in "glam" during the space flight, complete with hair and makeup.

During her and the entire crew's interview with Elle, Gayle King said that she would be bringing pictures with her to space and that she likes the idea of listening to music on the journey to space aboard the Blue Origin rocket, but is unsure if that is possible. She also shared what part of the trip she's most looking forward to, saying,

"I'm looking forward to weightlessness, seeing what that feels like. And then I'm looking forward to just seeing what space looks like. So number one, I plan to open my eyes."

Gayle King further detailed how she was preparing for the journey to space through meditation to manage her anxiety.

Gayle King and the rest of the NS-31 crew will be heading to space on April 14, 2025, for a journey that is expected to last 11 minutes.

