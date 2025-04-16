"Well, they weren't flying the thing": Ben Shapiro reacts as Katy Perry and five others become part of Blue Origin's first "all-female" space mission 

American political commentator Ben Shapiro took to X to share his thoughts on Katy Perry's recent spaceflight aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft.

Ad

According to The Times of India, on 14 April 2025, pop star Katy Perry traveled to the suborbital space aboard the New Shepard NS-31 mission, before returning safely to West Texas.

Perry was joined by CBS News broadcast journalist Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez (fiancé of Jeff Bezos), Blue Origin-affiliated astronaut Amanda Nguyen, American film producer Kerianne Flynn, and rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

The 11-minute journey marked a historic moment as it was the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

Ad

Trending

Ben Sheparo, however, shared a small clip of an extended YouTube video on X, in which he criticized the New Shepard NS-31 mission. He specifically called out the claim that the Blue Origin spaceflight marked the "first woman crew to visit space," commenting:

“Unless they are flying the plane I don’t think that counts."

Ben further reacted to the short video of the crew enjoying their time in space calling it a “clown show.” The clip also features Katy Perry's rendition of What A Wonderful World, which Shapiro mocked, commenting:

Ad

“If I were in space with Katy Perry and she started singing, I might actually just jettison myself into space, it might be a better choice, a better life choice.”

According to the Mint, the New Shepard NS-31 departed from the launch site at 8:30 am local time and reached West Texas around 11 minutes later.

“What was Gail King's training to be an astronaut?” Ben Shapiro in response to Blue Origin’s space flight with Katy Perry and five others

In a recent YouTube upload on April 16, 2025, Ben Shapiro commented on CBS News broadcast journalist Gail King’s response to criticism of the New Shepard NS-31 mission.

Ad

In a post-flight interview with Extra, King remarked that those criticizing the project did not understand what was happening, and that she could attest to the response they were receiving from young women who feel represented.

She also suggested critics visit Blue Origin to see the thousands of employees who have put their hearts and souls into the project. Ben Shapiro, however, expressed his confusion over the situation, stating:

“That is a disproportionately male company, so why do you have to slather wokeness into it?"

Ad

He also expressed disappointment over the alleged overhyping of the "first-female crew in space" claim, adding:

"Really, what was Gail King's training to be an astronaut?"

Ben Shapiro at The Ben Shapiro Show(Image via YouTube/@ BenShapiro)

Furthermore, Ben addressed the criticism directed at the six women for using their wealth to travel to space. He explained that all innovations start as luxury goods and eventually become commonplace. Using the New Shepard NS-31 mission as an example, Shapiro explained:

Ad

"First a bunch of people who are really rich pay a lot of money to go to space, and then other companies start getting into it, and then you have competition and the price goes down, this is true for literally every product."

According to CBC, the Blue Origin NS-31 was fully automated and featured seats for six passengers. Founded by American businessman Jeff Bezos in 2000, Blue Origin's mission carrying all six women including Katy Perry to space, marked the first all-female flight after 60 years since Valentina Tereshkova's solo journey in 1963.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More