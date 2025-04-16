"That is a performative gay man" - Ben Shapiro claims Dylan Mulvaney showed up wearing a "pink teddy" at Coachella

Ben Shapiro recently shared his opinion on Dylan Mulvaney’s outfit at this year’s Coachella festival. Notably, Mulvaney was spotted in a tunic as she attended the event on April 11, the day when the festival started, as per TMZ.

Ben posted a video through his official account on Facebook on April 15, 2025, where the political commentator was seen speaking about the outfits worn by personalities such as Paris Hilton at Coachella.

While Ben began referring to Dylan Mulvaney, he played a video on screen that was originally shared through Dylan’s TikTok account. Mulvaney appeared in a pink dress in the video. As soon as the video stopped playing, Shapiro stated:

“That is a performative gay man, that is. And Dylan Mulvaney wearing apparently a pink teddy, which is great.”

Although Dylan has not responded to Ben’s statements till now, Mulvaney had additionally shared the same video through her official Instagram handle on April 15, 2025, where she also added glimpses from the time she spent at the Coachella festival.

The carousel post featured some group photos alongside another video recorded during a stage performance. The caption of Mulvaney’s Instagram post read:

“Equal parts dollchella and gagachella, personally. Wore @mirrorpalais all weekend.”

Dylan Mulvaney recalls her experience working for Lush

The San Diego, California native has been trending ever since she collaborated with cosmetics firm Lush last month to launch her product, Late Bloomer Bath Bomb. Dylan appeared for an interview with People magazine on April 16, 2025, addressing the time when she joined Lush as a retailer.

Dylan Mulvaney said during the conversation that Lush helped her believe that she could be herself, and she even recreated her moments with the company at a solo show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Her agent then spoke to the company, following which the journey of the collaboration began.

Speaking about the launch of the new product, Dylan stated:

“I’m so happy with how it turned out. It just really feels like a super feminine representation of not only me, but of the company and of being a late bloomer... I’m a firm believer that we can work in the bath. I work in the bath very often. I’ll do calls from the bath, I will read lines. Sometimes I’ll wake up extra early just so that I can fit one in.”

Dylan Mulvaney mentioned that hotels must discontinue “doing shower-only rooms” and recalled that there have been certain occasions where she brought bath bombs while visiting certain hotels.

Apart from that, Dylan referred to how she has been working frequently, saying that people have a misconception that she is “super active” as she keeps on attending certain events. She said that this is not true and continued:

“If you do not see me somewhere, I am either laying in bed working or eating or sleeping or I’m laying in the bath working or eating or sleeping. I just think I’m not a couch girl. I’ve always been a lay-er.”

The 28-year-old has been a popular face on TikTok, and her first song Days of Girlhood, was released last year. The single’s music video has already received more than one million views.

