“Who pays $100 for a couple tacos?”- Netizens react as Coachella attendees reveal expensive cost of food and drinks served at the festival

Coachella has kicked off the U.S. festival season, but fans are shocked by the high food and drink prices. According to the New York Post, many are calling the festival a “money trap.”

During the first weekend (April 11–13, 2025), one influencer went viral for sharing how much she paid for a simple meal of tacos and lemonade, sparking outrage online.

According to the New York Post, festival goer Ruth Viveros recently shared a glimpse into the food scene at the famous music festival in a TikTok video on April 11. Sharing her experience, she claimed that she had spent over $100 on the first night of Coachella on Friday on a single meal that consisted of tacos and lemonade.

After the news outlet shared the “diabolical” costs of foods and drinks on the social media platform X, fans were quick to react.

“Who pays $100 for a couple tacos???” one shocked Twitter user asked.

While the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is known to be overpriced, netizens fumed over its charging hefty prices on the necessary items, including food and drinks, after the already premium costs that it charges to access the festival grounds, as well as the parking fees.

“Coachella really said, “Here’s your $102 taco and a cup of ice sadness—now go dance in the dust like you’re not financially ruined,” an X user made a comment.

“Hahahaha I couldnt live with myself if I paid $100 for festival food,” another user wrote.

Although the prices came as a shock to many, some netizens seemingly defended the festival organizers for the food prices.

“Not sure why this surprises anyone. I’ve worked these festivals. The venues typically take 20% of sales and they charge thousands for a 10x10 pop up,” another person commented.

“Yea because it’s so cheap and easy to bring an entire stadium logistics and supply chain into a baron desert field for a weekend lol,” an X user wrote.

Meanwhile, besides sharing the prices, Viveros, in her now viral TikTok video, also rated the food and drink she tried while in Coachella. Although the lemonade was priced at $17, she raved about it being good but also complained that it mostly contained ice. As per the news outlet, she spent a whopping $34 on just two cups of the citrusy drink in one day.

The viral video sees Viveros and her friend order tacos, which consisted of five tortilla shells filled with steak, onions, and salsa. Their order also consisted of a plate of nachos. While the entire spread of two tacos, nachos, and two cups of lemonade cost $102, the TikToker was not thrilled with the nachos.

“They’re not good, not good at all. The tortillas are like freezing cold,” she complained in the video, as per the New York Post.

Food and drinks at Coachella

According to the official website of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, attendees can enjoy food, drinks, as well as dessert offerings from top restaurants and vendors from across the country. The website states:

“Our food program features new and exciting restaurants from Coast to Coast, as well as your favorite staples, offering a wide variety of cuisine that pleases any festival-goer. Vegan & gluten-free options available.”

About Coachella 2025

The first weekend of the Coachella music festival, which consisted of three days, kicked off on April 11, 2025, at the Empire Polo Club, with star-powered musical performances and parties. The second weekend will see festival goers and music fans assemble on the desert grounds once again, starting on April 18 to 20.

