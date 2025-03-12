Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries make a comeback: All you need to know

Nacho Fries are returning to Taco Bell menus on March 27, 2025, alongside new items like the Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries and Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa. The fries, first introduced in 2018, feature golden potatoes seasoned with Taco Bell’s signature spice blend and are served with Nacho Cheese Sauce.

The Caliente Cantina Chicken lineup includes slow-roasted Mexican-seasoned chicken topped with Caliente sauce and avocado salsa verde, available in burritos, tacos, and bowls. The Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa, also launching on March 27, offers a cheddar-infused shell with crispy cheese, Chile Lime Crema Sauce, and a choice of chicken or steak.

Nacho fries make a comeback

Nacho fries will return to Taco Bell's menu on 27 March (Image via Taco Bell)

Nacho Fries are Taco Bell’s seasoned potato fries paired with Nacho Cheese Sauce, available à la carte or as Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries. The latter adds slow-roasted chicken, Caliente sauce, and avocado salsa verde. Fans can customize the fries with toppings like beef, sour cream, or pico de gallo.

The fries’ return follows social media buzz as Instagram food blogger @markie_devo first broke the news on its account. While Taco Bell hasn't made an official announcement yet, the brand teased with a comment of a "👀" emoji under the post.

Caliente Cantina chicken lineup

The Caliente Cantina Chicken menu includes:

Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries : Fries topped with chicken, Caliente sauce, and salsa verde.

: Fries topped with chicken, Caliente sauce, and salsa verde. Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito : Slow-roasted chicken, Caliente sauce, and avocado salsa in a tortilla.

: Slow-roasted chicken, Caliente sauce, and avocado salsa in a tortilla. Cantina Chicken Tacos/Bowl/Quesadilla: Available in crispy or soft tacos, bowls, and quesadillas.

The chicken is marinated in Mexican spices and slow-roasted, aligning with Taco Bell’s focus on bold flavors.

Toasted cheddar street chalupa details

The Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa features a cheddar-baked shell with crispy cheese, Chile Lime Crema Sauce, diced onions, cilantro, and a choice of chicken or steak. Served in pairs, the item aims to replicate street-food-inspired crunch and flavor.

Food blogger @mouthattack described it on Instagram as:

“A perfect option for those craving a new take on Taco Bell’s signature cheesy, crunchy goodness.”

Availability and 2025 menu innovations

Live Más LIVE 2025 in New York City (Image via Taco Bell)

All items will launch on March 27, 2025, at participating U.S. and Canadian locations. Rewards members can get a Caliente Cantina Chicken taco for $1 via the app for a limited time. Taco Bell’s Luxe Cravings Boxes ($5–$9) and Fan Style app customization further enhance value and personalization.

Taco Bell’s Live Más Live 2025 event on March 4 unveiled over 30 experimental items, including:

Weak Knees Fire Sauce : A collaboration with Bushwick Kitchen, blending Fire sauce and gochujang sriracha.

: A collaboration with Bushwick Kitchen, blending Fire sauce and gochujang sriracha. Flamin’ Hot® Burrito : Featuring Flamin’ Hot® Fritos, rice, and seasoned beef.

: Featuring Flamin’ Hot® Fritos, rice, and seasoned beef. Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros: Filled with birthday cake frosting and sprinkles.

The items, alongside the Decades Menu revival (Cool Ranch Doritos® Locos Tacos, Double Decker Taco), highlight Taco Bell’s mix of nostalgia and innovation.

Taco Bell’s spring lineup balances returning favorites like Nacho Fries with bold new creations like the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa. By integrating fan feedback through the Fan Style app and leveraging limited-time offers, the chain reinforces its reputation for craveable, customizable meals. As March 27 approaches, the Caliente Cantina Chicken items and chalupas offer fresh reasons for fans to visit.

For updates and location details, visit Taco Bell’s website.

