Taco Bell launches new cheese shelled menu: Everything we know so far

Taco Bell has launched a new taco where the shell is made out of cheese. This will be available later this year, as announced at Live Mas Live 2025 event on Tuesday, March 4.

Ad

Taco Bell was founded in 1962 by Glen Bell and it has grown on to become one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world. It is known for its classic tacos, burritos, chalupas etc. but also for its constant innovations and releases.

At the recent Live Mas LIVE 2025, the chain announced all the new items that it has released or plans to release in 2025. These range from tacos and burritos to drinks and desserts. In it, it also announced the launch of some cheese-based items.

Ad

Taco Bell's new Quesocrisp Taco

As per the announcement at Live Mas LIVE 2025, Taco Bell will be releasing a new taco this year where the shell will be made out of crispy cheese. Unlike the regular tacos made with tortilla shells, the new Quesocrisp taco will feature cheese. It's unclear if there will be new flavors added to it or if it is just a shell option for the already available flavors.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fast-food chain also announced the launch of a Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa. This will feature Cheddar cheese already baked into the shell of the chalupa. It will feature a toasted crispy cheese layer, a Chile Lime Crema Sauce, diced onions, and cilantro. Customers can choose between slow-roasted chicken or marinated grilled steak as the filling.

Other Taco Bell announcements at Live Mas LIVE 2025

The renowned chain announced multiple new things at Live Mas LIVE 2025. They announced the products that will be launched this year and the products that are being tested. They also mentioned some of the collaborations they will be doing this year.

Ad

New Products to be launched in 2025

Aside from the aforementioned Quesocrisp Taco and the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa, there are also many new products set to be launched this year. Some of them are:

Fan Style - Fans will be able to customize their own menu through the Taco Bell app later this year. They can add toppings, fillings, or sauces to tacos, burritos, etc. Moreover, they stand a chance to win rewards if someone else purchases their customized menu through the app.

Ad

Flamin' Hot Burrito - This will feature a tortilla shell filled with Flamin' Hot Fritos, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned beef and Flamin' hot rice.

Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros - This features the company's collaboration with Milk Bar. These are warm crispy churros filled with Milk Bar's iconic birthday cake frosting, topped with sugar and sprinkles.

Ad

Products being tested

Aside from these finalized launches, the company is also testing some products in different regions. These might come into regular menu later on or even now. Some of these items are:

Zab's Hot Ranch - This features Taco Bell's collaboration with Zab's Hot Sauce, which will see Zab's spicy flavors added to a spicy ranch sauce.

Brisket Taco - This features slow-roasted brisket with purple cabbage and shredded cheese inside a tortilla shell.

Ad

Ube Strawberry Cookie - This features a chewy sugary cookie filled with vanilla ube cream with strawberry pieces and topped with sprinkles.

There are loads of other products set to launch this year and there will also be collaborations with the likes of Bad Birdie and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. Fans can keep a check on the restaurant's website and social media channels to stay updated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback