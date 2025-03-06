Taco Bell reveals new menu releases at Live Más LIVE 2025: All items explored

Taco Bell made some big announcements at the Live Mas LIVE 2025 event on Tuesday, March 4, in New York City. They released new menu items, revealed items being tested and also teased exciting collaborations for this year.

Taco Bell is one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world. As the name suggests, it is known for its tacos but also for quesadillas, burritos, chalupas, and more. The company is known for experimenting with different flavors and products often and it is bringing some brand new products this year.

At the Live Mas LIVE event in New York, the chain announced loads of new products. Let's check them out:

Taco Bell's new releases for 2025

The company's Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery, announced all the major product releases for the calendar year 2025. They are:

Luxe Craving Boxes: These were already released earlier this year and provided great value to customers. The Luxe Craving Boxes feature meal or combos for $5, $7, or $9, providing more options and flavors at an affordable price.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu: This features the spicy and delicious Caliente sauce, made with red jalapeno. It will add a new twist to the beloved Cantina Chicken and this menu will also be available in Canada.

Decades Menu: Taco Bell will be bringing back some of its most popular items from two different decades - 2000s and 2010s. This includes the likes of Cool Ranch Doritos Loco Tacos and Double Decker Taco.

Fan Style: This feature will allow fans to customize their own Taco Bell menu. They can add tacos, burritos, or chalupas and add their own twist to these menu items as well. This will be an in-app functionality with more details to come later this year. Moreover, fans stand a chance to win rewards if someone else orders their customized menu.

Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef: The classic Grilled Cheese Burrito will now come with shredded beef.

Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa: This is a twist on the fan-favorite Cheesy Street Chalupa. This features Cheddar cheese baked into the shell, crispy toasted cheese, topped with diced onions, and cilantro, and a new Chile Lime Crema Sauce. Fans will have a choice of slow-roasted chicken or marinated grilled steak as the main filling.

Crispy Chicken: These are Taco Bell's ode to chicken nuggets. They will be available on their menu along with being present in products like tacos, burritos, and more.

Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce: The fast-food chain will be collaborating with Mike's Hot Honey to produce Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce. It will be available later this year with the aforementioned Crispy Chicken.

Flamin' Hot Burrito: This features Flamin' Hot Fritos, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned beef, and a new Flamin' Hot rice, all wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders: This is another innovation on the fan-favorite Crunchwrap Supreme. These sliders feature grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, and a mini toastada, wrapped in grilled flour tortillas. They come with a Green chili queso dip. These will also be available in Canada.

Rolled Poblano Quesadilla: This features the option of marinated steak or slow roasted chicken coupled with poblano peppers rolled into a quesadilla.

Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros: This product has already been released as Taco Bell announced their collaboration with Milk Bar in February 2025. This features warm and crispy churros filled with Milk Bar's Birthday cake frosting. It is topped with sugar and festive sprinkles. This is also available in Canada only till the supplies last.

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight: This is a twist on a Baja Blast, combining its tropical lime flavor with a sweet blast of passionfruit. It is only available at the fast-food chain's outlets.

Quesocrisp Taco: This is a new taco that will feature a shell made out of crispy cheese.

Live Mas Cafe: The company announced the launch of a new beverage-focused outlet. This features all of their beverages, including speciality coffees, sodas, Baja Blast, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight, and more.

Taco Bell also announced two of its collaborations for 2025 - Bad Birdie and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 & 4. They also provided an insight into various products that are in testing and could be released in the future like Zab's Hot Sauce, Crispy Fajitas, Brisket Tacos, Poutine Fries, Mexican Pizza Empanadas, and more.

Needless to say, Taco Bell is going all out this year with exciting new menu items and collaborations for its fans and customers.

