Taco Bell is testing new Crispy Chicken Bacon Club Burrito: Participating locations and item details explored

Taco Bell is testing a new item in select locations - Crispy Chicken Bacon Club Burrito. This is priced at $4.99 as of now but is still at the testing stage.

Founded in 1962 by Glen Bell in Downey, California, Taco Bell has gone on to become one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world. It specializes in tacos and other Mexican treats like quesadillas and burritos. The chain is also known for its new innovations in terms of flavors or products on a regular basis.

However, every new product goes through rigorous testing before being released for people all over the world. The company has now introduced a new product for testing. Let's check it out:

Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Bacon Club Burrito out for testing

This new burrito features crispy chicken strips paired with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, avocado ranch sauce, and bacon wrapped in a grilled tortilla. As per Newsbreak, this burrito will cost around $4.99.

It is only being released in select stores in Indianapolis for now as the chain tests it among consumers. It is only available in select stores so interested individuals will need to check in their area.

Taco Bell also testing Chicken Strips

The fast-food chain is also releasing its chicken strips inside a taco or a burrito. These will feature the crispy chicken with lettuce, cabbage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and a choice of either avocado ranch sauce or spicy Ranchero sauce. These are placed inside a grilled tortilla.

The taco is priced at $2.99 while the burrito is priced at $5.49. It is also only available in Indianapolis as of now and in an even smaller market than the Bacon Club Burrito.

Other ongoing Taco Bell tests in the US

The fast-food chain is always testing and releasing new products across the country. Hence, the Bacon Club Burrito isn't the only thing being tested. There are some other products available at some select locations. These include:

Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadillas

This features grilled steak with charred poblano peppers, spicy ranch sauce, and a three-cheese blend in side a grilled tortilla. It is being tested in Detroit for a limited time.

Southwest Hot Chicken Crunchwrap

This features crispy chicken strips coated in chili seasoning, shredded cabbage, a three-cheese blend, sweet and spicy hot sauce, and sour cream all inside a Crunchwrap shell. This is available in Cincinnati for a limited time.

Churro Chillers Beverages

These are thick and creamy shakes that are topped with churro crumbles. They come in multiple flavors - Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry, and Sweet Vanilla.

Launching these new drinks for the first time in 2023, Taco Bell's US Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery, had said (via All Recipes):

“We’re always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes. We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item.”

These drinks were getting tested in Southern California and could soon be released to all outlets across the nation. The Churro Chillers are priced at $4.19 for one 16-ounce drink.

