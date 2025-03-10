TABASCO Brand’s new Salsa Picante: All you need to know about the brand's first-ever Mexican-style hot sauce

Salsa Picante, TABASCO Brand’s first Mexican-style hot sauce, launched on March 6, 2025, for foodservice operators. The sauce combines a thick texture, vibrant spice blend, and mild heat, leveraging over 155 years of pepper expertise. Available in three formats, this new sauce joins TABASCO’s lineup alongside Sriracha and Chipotle sauces. Gary Evans, McIlhenny Company’s Global Corporate Chef, highlighted its “garlicky twang” and versatility across breakfast and dinner dishes.

The sauce is allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, and contains no artificial additives, aligning with the demand for clean-label, health-conscious options. With the Mexican-style hot sauce category growing by +20% in the past year, Salsa Picante offers operators a premium way to elevate menus.

What makes Salsa Picante stand out?

TABASCO® Picante sauce is free from artificial preservatives (Image via TABASCO)

Salsa Picante features a rich, thick texture and balanced heat, crafted with garlic and savory spices. Blind taste tests rated it superior to leading competitors in the Mexican-style hot sauce category. Its recipe avoids artificial preservatives, relying on TABASCO’s heritage of pepper mastery since 1868.

It has a Scoville rating of 1000 - 1800. The sauce’s versatility spans across breakfast dishes like Picante Eggs Benedict to dinner entrées like Spicy Coffee Crusted Steak Fajitas. It offers chefs a way to enhance their dishes' flavor in a flexible way.

Packaging and availability

The three packaging sizes of TABASCO’s latest offering (Image via TABASCO)

Salsa Picante is available in three formats:

16.2-oz. squeeze bottle : Designed for precise dispensing in kitchens.

: Designed for precise dispensing in kitchens. Half-gallon container : Tailored for high-volume food service use.

: Tailored for high-volume food service use. PC Packets: Single-serve portions launching in spring 2025.

These options integrate with TABASCO’s existing food service portfolio, which includes Sriracha and Green Jalapeño sauces.

Dietary inclusivity and nutritional profile

Salsa Picante is non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher, and vegan-friendly, catering to diverse dietary needs. It contains zero calories, fat, carbs, or added sugars, appealing to health-focused consumers without sacrificing flavor.

This sauce is non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher certified (Image via TABASCO)

According to Numerator Advanced Shopper Profile data, the Mexican-style hot sauce category grew +20% year-over-year as of June 2024. The Picante sauce taps into this trend, providing operators with a premium option to meet consumer cravings for bold, authentic flavors.

Recipes and sampling

The sauce can be paired with a variety of dishes, from eggs benedict to Shakshuka (Image via TABASCO)

Chefs can explore recipes like Picante Eggs Benedict on Tabasco's recipe collection, encouraging operators to experiment with the sauce’s applications. Free samples are available via TABASCO’s food service portal. Global Corporate Chef, McIlhenny Company, Gary Evans said in a press release on March 6, 2025:

"Salsa Picante brings a new dimension of flavor to any dish. It has a garlicky twang and mild yet savory heat that works beautifully across so many dishes—from breakfast favorites like Picante Eggs Benedict to bold dinner entrées like Spicy Coffee Crusted Steak Fajitas."

Salsa Picante marks TABASCO’s expansion into Mexican-style sauces, blending tradition with contemporary culinary trends. Its clean-label formulation and versatile flavor profile position it as a strategic choice for food service menus amid growing demand. By addressing health-conscious preferences and chef creativity, TABASCO reinforces its role as a leader in the hot sauce market.

For details on sourcing and recipes, visit Tabasco.com

