Lee Kum Kee introduces new Honey Sriracha Sauce: Price, availability, and more details explored

Lee Kum Kee, a food company specializing in manufacturing Asian sauces, is extending its Sriracha family. The Hong Kong-based authentic Chinese and Asian sauces brand has launched Honey Sriracha Sauce.

On March 3, 2025, the global favorite invited its fans to "Bee Spicy" with the debut of its newest Lee Kum Kee Honey Sriracha Sauce, as per PR Newswire. The new condiment, which swiftly blends the trending 'swicy' (sweet and spicy) flavors with hot honey, will be available at select retailers nationwide.

The new Honey Sriracha Sauce joins the brand's Sriracha lineup of Sriracha Chili Sauce and Sriracha Mayo. It is priced at $5.49.

Lee Kum Kee’s Honey Sriracha Sauce: Details explored

Honey Sriracha Sauce is the latest addition to the Sriracha family of Lee Kum Kee. Launched on March 3, the Honey Sriracha Sauce pairs the Sriracha spice with the sweetness of honey. A perfect balance of sweetness and heat, the Honey Sriracha Sauce is best to drizzle, dunk, or douse the dishes.

According to the brand, the new sauce is also great for marinating or making a stir-fry sizzle. The Hong Kong-based authentic sauce brand celebrated the launch of its Honey Sriracha Sauce via an Instagram post, saying:

"Meet your new main squeeze: Lee Kum Kee Honey Sriracha! Sweet meets heat in perfect harmony."

Introducing the Honey Sriracha, Elaine Thai, the Vice President of Marketing at Lee Kum Kee USA, said (via PR Newswire):

"For over a century, Lee Kum Kee has made it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian flavors at-home. With our Honey Sriracha, we're reimagining a fan favorite by infusing the ideal balance of sweetness and spice."

She continued:

"This launch not only reflects the evolving taste of our consumers but also reaffirms our dedication to bringing innovative and exciting flavors into every kitchen."

According to the company's USA website, this sweet and spicy Honey Sriracha Sauce has no cholesterol, gluten, artificial colors, or flavors. Stating the versatility of the product, the website quotes:

"Whether you're glazing Korean BBQ, elevating salmon bowls, or tossing it with chicken tenders, Honey Sriracha Sauce brings a delicious harmony of honey and heat to your favorite dishes. This is the sweet and spicy sidekick you've been waiting for."

Price and availability

Made with high-quality ingredients and no artificial preservatives, the new Honey Sriracha Sauce has an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of $5.49 for 20 oz.

The new Honey Sriracha Sauce went on sale starting March 3, 2025. Fans of the Asian sauces leader brand can find this sweet and spicy creation at select retailers, including Albertsons, Weee!, and more nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong-based brand's variety of products, including Asian sauces, condiments, soup bases, canned goods, and mixes, are available online and at many retail stores in the United States. Customers can make their purchases at Walmart, Amazon, H-Mart, Skyfoods, Weee!, and 99 Ranch Market.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in 1888, the brand initially began as a single restaurant in Nanshui, China. Now a global brand, the family-owned business has more than three hundred authentic offerings, including Sriracha Chili Sauce, Premium Soy Sauce, Sriracha Mayo, Hoisin Sauce, Chili Crisp Oil, Oyster Flavored Sauce, and more.

With over 137 years of dedication to quality and innovation, the brand has been empowering restaurants and home cooks to explore Asian culinary culture. The industry leader has fueled its presence on a global scale with its presence in more than 100 countries across five continents.

