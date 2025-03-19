Who is Dylan Mulvaney? Transgender influencer launches new song to promote her podcast The Dylan Hour

Dylan Mulvaney recently opted for a new strategy as part of promoting her upcoming podcast The Dylan Hour. The media personality shared a video of a song through her official page on Instagram on March 17, 2025, which announced the name of the podcast at the end.

The vocals of the song were by Mulvaney and she focused on the couch which will accommodate her guests on the podcast. Notably, Dylan also wrote in the caption:

“The Dylan Hour Podcast opening [television emoji] 3 days til launch!!”

Dylan Mulvaney has pursued a successful career in the world of social media over the years and is also active as an actress at the same time. She is mainly popular for being featured in The Honest Show, where she portrayed Curtis. She started her acting career with a series titled Awkwardness.

The podcast’s arrival was confirmed earlier this month after Lemonada Media shared an Instagram post with a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter’s news piece (March 5) related to the same. Lemonada Media also revealed a few more details about the podcast by saying:

“This brand-new podcast from Lemonada Media is a 1960s-style, pink confection of a show and a direct line to Dylan’s personality-part theater kid, part fashion girlie, and fully unhinged (in the best way).”

Dylan Mulvaney also expressed her excitement for the podcast while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the founders of Lemonada, Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, are the best storytellers and that she was lucky to have been able to collaborate with them for the new podcast. The Dylan Hour’s first episode will premiere on Wednesday, March 19.

Dylan Mulvaney on social media: Career and other details explained

The San Diego, California native has accumulated a huge fanbase with her work on social media over the years. She frequently shares videos on her TikTok account, where she is active with almost 10 million followers.

Apart from social media, Dylan Mulvaney has appeared in various films and TV shows and has additionally worked as a dancer, comedian, singer, and yoga instructor, as per The US Sun's Jan 2023 article. She also created headlines a few years after her transition, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

She recalled her experience with the transition while speaking to GirlBoss magazine in 2023, saying that she started asking herself about her identity when she began residing with her parents.

Dylan Mulvaney further said:

“During the pandemic, I was back at home living with my family and asking myself, ‘Dylan, do you feel like a boy?’ It was really during that period of unemployment that I finally asked myself, ‘Who am I without this career?’”

Dylan began sharing videos on TikTok during the pandemic and slowly became a popular face through other social media platforms. Back in March 11 last year, she released a single titled Days of Girlhood and the song’s music video came out around two days later. She is also the author of a book titled Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer.

Mulvaney’s work on Broadway projects such as Next to Normal and Bye Bye Birdie has also been praised over the years. She also maintains a presence through Instagram, where she has built a huge fanbase with 1.5 million followers. Although she has a self-titled YouTube channel with 15,000 subscribers, she has not shared any new videos for around eleven months.

