"She once bought me a ticket to space" - Russell Brand discusses ex-wife Katy Perry's Blue Origin space trip

Katy Perry’s ex-husband, Russell Brand, recently shared his reaction to the singer’s Blue Origin space trip on April 14, 2025. According to the BBC, the artist has already landed on Earth following a journey of almost eleven minutes.
Notably, Russell Brand shared a video through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) a day after the space trip, which featured a glimpse of Katy’s arrival on Earth alongside five more women. The actor and comedian wrote in the caption:
“Katy Perry has gone to space, and I am elated she’s accomplished such a feat and made it back safely. She actually bought me a ticket to space once; I should’ve seen the writing on the wall then!”
Although Katy has not shared a response to Russell’s viral video, the space trip was announced in February this year by the rocket company Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, as per NBC News. The trip was a part of the company’s human spaceflight for the New Shepard program.
In addition, Blue Origin announced the successful completion of the journey in a statement shared on behalf of New Shepard’s Vice President Phil Joyce through their official website. Blue Origin added a photo of all those who were a part of the trip, saying that it was a privilege to witness all of them going inside the rocket, and continued:
“Each of these women is a storyteller who will use their voices – individually and together – to channel their life-changing experience today into creating lasting impact that will inspire people across our planet for generations. Thank you to this remarkable crew for uplifting so many on their historic journey toward the stars and back.”
BBC stated that apart from Katy Perry, the other passengers included Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn.
Russell Brand opened up about his divorce from Katy Perry
The Saturday Night Live star was married to Russell for almost two years. However, the pair did not have any children together, and Katy later became a mother of a child with her current partner and actor Orlando Bloom.
Although they divorced in 2012, Russell Brand opened up on the split while speaking on the podcast, Stay Free, earlier this month. He was heard saying in the episode:
“What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she’s like a – not entirely normal, because she’s an extraordinary, massive star – but she’s not weird or off key. And wasn’t involved in anything nefarious, as far as I could tell.”
Russell Brand further stated that marriages don’t exist forever in certain situations, and the reasons are always normal. Russell mentioned that he has a lot of respect for Katy, adding that he always had a little problem with Perry’s political views. He then began referring to his wife, Laura Brand, and said:
“I probably disagree with some of my wife’s political views, my beloved wife, Laura Brand’s political views. So, you know, you always disagree with people, don’t ya?”
Russell Brand has gained recognition for presenting shows such as Big Brother’s Big Mouth and the MTV Movie Awards. He has various films in his credits, including Despicable Me 2, Trolls, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.