"She once bought me a ticket to space" - Russell Brand discusses ex-wife Katy Perry's Blue Origin space trip

Katy Perry’s ex-husband, Russell Brand, recently shared his reaction to the singer’s Blue Origin space trip on April 14, 2025. According to the BBC, the artist has already landed on Earth following a journey of almost eleven minutes.

Ad

Notably, Russell Brand shared a video through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) a day after the space trip, which featured a glimpse of Katy’s arrival on Earth alongside five more women. The actor and comedian wrote in the caption:

“Katy Perry has gone to space, and I am elated she’s accomplished such a feat and made it back safely. She actually bought me a ticket to space once; I should’ve seen the writing on the wall then!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Katy has not shared a response to Russell’s viral video, the space trip was announced in February this year by the rocket company Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, as per NBC News. The trip was a part of the company’s human spaceflight for the New Shepard program.

In addition, Blue Origin announced the successful completion of the journey in a statement shared on behalf of New Shepard’s Vice President Phil Joyce through their official website. Blue Origin added a photo of all those who were a part of the trip, saying that it was a privilege to witness all of them going inside the rocket, and continued:

Ad

“Each of these women is a storyteller who will use their voices – individually and together – to channel their life-changing experience today into creating lasting impact that will inspire people across our planet for generations. Thank you to this remarkable crew for uplifting so many on their historic journey toward the stars and back.”

BBC stated that apart from Katy Perry, the other passengers included Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn.

Ad

Russell Brand opened up about his divorce from Katy Perry

The Saturday Night Live star was married to Russell for almost two years. However, the pair did not have any children together, and Katy later became a mother of a child with her current partner and actor Orlando Bloom.

Although they divorced in 2012, Russell Brand opened up on the split while speaking on the podcast, Stay Free, earlier this month. He was heard saying in the episode:

Ad

“What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she’s like a – not entirely normal, because she’s an extraordinary, massive star – but she’s not weird or off key. And wasn’t involved in anything nefarious, as far as I could tell.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Russell Brand further stated that marriages don’t exist forever in certain situations, and the reasons are always normal. Russell mentioned that he has a lot of respect for Katy, adding that he always had a little problem with Perry’s political views. He then began referring to his wife, Laura Brand, and said:

“I probably disagree with some of my wife’s political views, my beloved wife, Laura Brand’s political views. So, you know, you always disagree with people, don’t ya?”

Ad

Ad

Russell Brand has gained recognition for presenting shows such as Big Brother’s Big Mouth and the MTV Movie Awards. He has various films in his credits, including Despicable Me 2, Trolls, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More