What did Emily Ratajkowski say about Blue Origin's space mission? Model accuses Jeff Bezos' company of "destroying the planet"

Emily Ratajkowski criticized Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin's recent space mission, stating she was disgusted. The model took to her TikTok on Monday, April 14, 2025, to call out the all-female crew space trip sponsored by the company.

The flight saw celebs like Katy Perry, Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez, journalist Gayle King, activist Amanda Nguyen, NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn board Blue Origin's New Shepard for a roughly eleven-minute voyage.

Ratajkowski told her followers the mission was "end time sh*t." Highlighting its environmental impact, she stated that it was "beyond parody," adding:

“Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

A seat aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard can cost millions of dollars

In her selfie-style video, Emily Ratajkowski questioned the amount of resources that went into the Blue Origin space mission.

"Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space... for what?" she rhetorically questioned.

The voyage was celebrated for its female representation. The trip marked the first all-female crew since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963. Elaborating on its performative nature, the model noted that she was "disgusted." She continued:

"What was the marketing there and then to try to make it like... I'm disgusted."

Blue Origin's star-studded space venture launched around 9:30 a.m. on Monday from its facility in West Texas. Videos of the trip available on the company's website and social media channels show Katy Perry performing a cover of What a Wonderful World up in space. She was later photographed kissing the ground after landing safely back, an image that went viral.

Per a report by Forbes, the company's founder, Jeff Bezos, went on the New Shepard flight back in July 2021, the craft's first mission. Since then, the brand has offered tickets to travel on similar space missions. However, it could cost millions. Per the outlet, YouTuber Coby Cotton paid $1.25 million for his seat on an August 2022 trip.

Emily Ratajkowski was not the only one to criticize the trip. Actresses Olivia Wilde and Olivia Munn, too, made their disapproval of Blue Origin's space mission clear. Wilde shared Katy Perry's viral photo on her Instagram story with a message:

"Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."

Munn, during her appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends earlier this month, questioned the need for the space mission.

"There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now....What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?"

When host Bush Hager noted that the group would be admiring the Earth, Munn called it "gluttonous," adding:

"It’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs."

She also questioned Blue Origin's space mission's environmental impact.

Citing the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Complex reported that Amazon has a massive carbon footprint and received an F grade in 2022. Per the outlet, in 2024, the company's transportation pollution surged 18%.

However, Blue Origin spokesperson Alison Gregg told AP News that New Shepard's parts, including the booster, capsule, ring fin, engine, landing gear, and parachutes, were reused. She added that the fuel's combustion leaves only water vapor as a byproduct.

Jeff Bezos has not publicly commented on the backlash.

