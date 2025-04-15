“Billion dollars bought some good memes”: Olivia Wilde’s Instagram post takes a hilarious jab at space crew

On April 14, 2025, Olivia Wilde shared an Instagram Story that quickly caught public attention. Known for her sharp wit on social media, Wilde posted a carousel of memes originally shared by @betchesluvthis. The memes referenced singer Katy Perry and other Blue Origin flight crew members in humorous contexts. Olivia Wilde added her commentary at the top of the post, writing:

Ad

“Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”

The first image in the carousel showed Katy Perry kneeling to kiss the ground after exiting the Blue Origin capsule, with the caption:

“getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin.”

This meme was originally shared by @teewatterss and reflected a humorous comparison between space tourism and routine air travel. The rest of the carousel featured additional memes, which included Hillary Clinton and a photo of Gayle King. Another one made a reference to Tarte Cosmetics’ influencer trips, joking.

Ad

Trending

All of the images were directed at the Blue Origin suborbital flight featuring a celebrity-studded, all-female crew. The memes collectively highlighted public responses to the mission’s spectacle and cost. Wilde’s repost of the entire set served as a concise social commentary on how celebrity-led space travel is perceived online.

Olivia Wilde’s post targets Blue Origin’s latest space mission

Ad

Olivia Wilde’s Instagram story used a series of memes, beginning with Katy Perry kneeling to kiss the ground after stepping out of the Blue Origin capsule. This was followed by a meme featuring a confused-looking Hillary Clinton standing in a narrow kitchen, captioned:

"the aliens seeing Katy Perry in space."

Another meme used two close-up shots of Gayle King in her flight suit with the caption:

"If I send u this it means I really don't want to go, but I'll come because I know the pics will be fire."

Ad

The next slide showed a broadcast host from Blue Origin with an on-screen prompt reading visit blue origin.com and click fly to space, over which the meme text read:

"Don't let Tarte's marketing team see this"

as a reference to the cosmetic brand's influencer trips. Another meme showed the rocket landing paired with the line:

"alright the rocket ship landed, I can go on with my day."

Ad

One more slide showed Gayle King stepping out of the capsule while another woman was still kneeling, with the caption:

"GAYLE KING IS A SURVIVOR."

The suborbital flight aboard the New Shepard rocket featured a crew including Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn. The flight lasted approximately 10 minutes and was promoted as a milestone in women's participation in space tourism. It was also marked by extensive media coverage and a focus on its all-female passenger lineup, which included celebrities and public figures.

Ad

The attention on the mission's visuals, including custom blue flight suits and curated promotional materials, led to a variety of online responses ranging from admiration to satire. Wilde’s repost of the meme carousel did not single out any individual but highlighted the tone of public discourse around such ventures. The humor she shared drew attention to the contrast between technological achievement and its portrayal as a celebrity media event.

This is not the first time Wilde has used her platform to engage with cultural or political issues through commentary. She has previously criticized performative activism and has spoken out on issues of inequality and media portrayal.

Ad

Olivia Wilde’s career across film and television

Olivia Wilde attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde has been involved in both acting and filmmaking. She achieved fame for her part as Dr. Remy Thirteen, Hadley on the medical series House from 2007 to 2012. She has appeared in movies like Tron: Legacy (2010), Cowboys & Aliens (2011), The Lazarus Effect (2015), and Rush (2013). Her acting career encompasses both television series and feature films.

Ad

Olivia Wilde launched her directing career with the 2019 movie Booksmart, then directed Don't Worry Darling in 2022. Her directorial efforts have been recognized for moving her from acting in front of the camera to working behind it. Wilde remains active in the entertainment sector, maintaining engagement in both production and public conversation.

Most recently, she co-created and executive produced the comedy series The Studio, which premiered on 26 March 2025. The show is set in a fictional Hollywood studio and explores behind-the-scenes dynamics in the entertainment industry. It marks Wilde’s continued presence in both scripted television and creative leadership roles.

Ad

She has earlier shared critical opinions on media spectacle, celebrity culture, and the commodification of social causes. In multiple interviews and social media discussions, Wilde has addressed topics concerning gender equality, performative activism, and public responsibility.

Olivia Wilde's use of Instagram to post memes about the Blue Origin spaceflight showcases a consistent strategy in her public image. She employs cultural allusions and humor to connect with wider societal discussions, which corresponds with her background of assessing how influence and attention are allocated in prominent arenas.

Olivia Wilde’s Instagram update has highlighted the connection between celebrity culture and space exploration. By showcasing the Blue Origin mission in a meme carousel, she emphasized how celebrities understand and react to occurrences that merge technology, media, and prominent personalities. As conversations about space tourism progress, Wilde’s remarks embody a broader societal interest and doubt regarding these endeavors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More