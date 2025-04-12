The Studio episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Seth Rogen and his Apple TV+ comedy are set to return again next week as The Studio episode 5 is ready to premiere on this upcoming Wednesday. Being the midpoint of the series, the upcoming episode of the show will be titled The War, as it will focus on internal politics at Continental Studios as Matt Remick's life continues to get even more difficult.

Ad

For those excited to tune into The Studio episode 5, can do so when the outing will exclusively premiere on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, on Apple TV+. The episode will premiere on the streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time - the same time as the rest of the episodes have premiered at as well.

Release timing for The Studio episode 5 explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As previously stated, The Studio episode 5 will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 16, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard time. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at a different time. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region.

Date Time Zone Wednesday, April 16, 2025 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 03:00 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 07:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 06:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 09:00 am Central European Time

Ad

Where to watch The Studio episode 5?

The Studio episode 5 will exclusively be available to watch on Apple TV+ on April 16, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Ad

Recap of The Studio episode 4

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Studio episode 4, titled The Missing Reel, opens with Matt patting himself on the back for still shooting movies on film. However, this also means that his recently produced feature, Rolling Blackout, directed by Olivia Wilde, has gone over budget, and this leads to him scrapping the film's wrap party to save money. However, troubles just continue to grow for him.

On the last day of shooting the movie, an important reel containing a big scene goes missing. Remick and Sal then go on a quest to find it in order to avoid having to reshoot the film and further avoid a scandal of further pushing the industry away from shooting movies on film. One of the film's PAs, Fred, notes that Wilde has a very excessive directing style, which also led to tensions with Zac Efron, the lead star of the film.

Ad

However, Efron denies these claims and calls Matt out for scrapping the film's wrap party to save costs while driving an expensive car himself. Remick and Sal then sneak into Efron's trailer and find an envelope with cash in it that is to be mailed to Evelyn, the film's costume designer.

They then stalk Evelyn around Hollywood as she gives the envelope to a man in exchange for the box, and the same man was seen in a BTS photo with Zac Efron. Evelyn then meets Efron at the same hotel he has been staying in and Matt is convinced that they stole the reel.

Ad

The two then try entering the hotel, but are denied entry and soon learn that Efron is actually throwing a wrap party to which Matt and Wilde weren't invited due to everyone hating them. In the box, there were hats made for the crew that Efron paid for as well. However, Matt later learns that Wilde was the one who stole the reel because she wasn't happy with the scene in the reel.

Ad

Matt and Sal confront Wilde, asking her about the reel, and she confesses that she stole it to force reshoots as she wasn't happy with the scene on it. After a brief chase, the reel itself gets destroyed as it rolls down a hill and unspools itself. The episode ends with Matt selling his car to Efron so that he can fund the reshoots.

What to expect from The Studio episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Going into The Studio episode 5, fans can further expect a story and satire about Hollywood's inner workings - and this time it looks like the conflict will be between the studio members themselves. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Frustrated by her position in the office hierarchy, Quinn wages a war against Sal."

So, it certainly looks like Quinn and Sal are set to butt heads against each other in the upcoming episode of the show.

For further updates, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More