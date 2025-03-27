The Studio release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Apple TV+'s brand-new satirical comedy series, The Studio, premiered yesterday on March 26, 2025, with its first two episodes. This new series, which is created by the popular duo of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, focuses on the inner workings of Hollywood and is a show that goes deep into the industry while framing things in a satirical sense to deliver some meta commentary.

The Studios also boasts an impressive cast, which is filled with the likes of Seth Rogen, Martin Scorsese, Catherine O'Hara, Bryan Cranston, and more. With the show only beginning its 10-episode run yesterday, fans are set to be treated to new episodes of the show every Wednesday.

So, for those anticipating new episodes of the show and who want to know when each and every one of them will be released, this article will feature everything that you need to know.

Release date for every episode of The Studio

The Studio started its run yesterday by releasing its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025. The show will consist of 10 episodes overall, which are scheduled to premiere on the streaming service every Wednesday at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time.

The show will air its season finale on May 21, 2025. Here is when all the episodes of the Apple TV+ satirical comedy will come out:

Episode Number Episode Title Episode Release Date 1 The Promotion March 26, 2025 2 The Oner March 26, 2025 3 The Note April 2, 2025 4 The Missing Reel April 9, 2025 5 The War April 16, 2025 6 The Pediatric Oncologist April 23, 2025 7 Casting April 30, 2025 8 The Golden Globes May 7, 2025 9 CinemaCon May 14, 2025 10 The Presentation May 21, 2025

Where to watch The Studio?

The show is exclusively available to watch on Apple TV+ in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the streaming service.

For those who already have a valid subscription, the show will be available to them to watch at no further cost.

The cast of The Studio explored

The show features a huge cast that is led by Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, and more. It also features many other big stars who cameo in the show, like Martin Scorsese, Bryan Cranston, and more. Here is the entire cast list of the show:

Seth Rogen as Matthew Remick

Catherine O'Hara as Patty Leigh

Ike Barinholtz as Sal Seperstein

Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett

Kathryn Hahn as Maya

Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill

David Krumholtz as Mitch Weitz

Paul Dano as Himself

Martin Scorsese as Himself

Charlize Theron as Herself

Greta Lee as Herself

Rebecca Hall as Linda Rosenkratz

Zac Effron as Himself

Ron Howard as Himself

Zoe Kravitz as Herself

Anthony Mackie as Himself

What is The Studio about?

The show follows Matt Remick, who is a newly appointed studio head at Continental Studios. However, as the industry continues to change, he must do his best to save the company amidst the rapid economic and social changes. The official synopsis for the show, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films."

It further continues:

With their power suits masking their neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe.

For further updates on the Apple TV+ show, be sure to stay tuned with us.

