7 documentaries to watch if you liked The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist

Belle Gibson's rise and fall is captured with great detail in the recently released documentary, The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist. For those not in the know, Belle Gibson is a former influencer who had claimed that she was curing brain cancer with the help of a healthy diet. She gained a considerable following on her social media and made it to the covers of several respected magazines.

Ad

From having her app on the Apple Watch to getting a book deal with Penguin, she was reaching milestone after milestone while supposedly battling terminal cancer. However, as depicted in The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, everything came crashing down when it was revealed that she never had cancer. The well-researched series contains several insightful interviews that keep viewers hooked.

Like The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, there are other equally interesting documentaries that revolve around scams and swindles.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Our Father, and six other documentaries like The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist that are eye-opening

1) My Kid Could Paint That (2007)

Art lovers, in particular, will connect to the subject matter of this engaging documentary (Image via Sony Pictures)

Like Belle in The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, Marla Olmstead's creative genius also comes into question in My Kid Could Paint That. The documentary film by Amir Bar-Lev focuses on Marla, a young girl from New York who became known as a child prodigy painter. Her abstract art was bought by some of the wealthiest art collectors in the world.

Ad

Marla, like Belle from The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, also received a lot of publicity. However, people started having doubts about whether Marla was responsible for the artwork all by herself or if her parents had any hand in the same.

Despite its open ending, My Kid Could Paint That shares telling interviews with the Olmstead family that will help the audience come to their own conclusions. It also raises important questions about the evaluation of abstract art.

Ad

Where to watch: My Kid Could Paint That can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

2) The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019)

Like The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, this documentary also captures the rise and fall of a charismatic young woman (Image via HBO)

The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist makes it clear that Belle exploited people's desire for better healthcare. The same is the case with Elizabeth Holmes who is the subject of The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley by Alex Gibney.

Ad

Holmes had established Theranos Inc. in 2003 which raised millions from investors. The company claimed that it had revolutionized blood testing and that its compact automated devices need a very small amount of blood to produce rapid and accurate results. However, it was soon revealed that Theranos Inc. had been lying about its efficiency.

Holmes had a charismatic air about her, like Belle in The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, that she was not afraid to use to her advantage. The documentary does a great job of outlining the timeline so that viewers can get a better understanding of how the company rose to extraordinary heights only to crumble in the end.

Ad

Where to watch: The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley can be viewed on Disney+, Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) LuLaRich (2021)

This thought-provoking documentary seeks to explore the accusations against LuLaRoe (Image via Prime Video)

The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist showcases how Belle Gibson used the rouse of a fatal disease to sell products. LuLaRich is centered around LuLaRoe, a clothing company by DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham that pushes the idea of financial stability but has been accused of being a pyramid scheme.

Ad

Independent distributors can join LuLaRoe by ordering inventory of a specified amount. They are also promised bonuses for selling products as well as for recruitment. The docuseries, containing four episodes, offers a deep dive into the way the company operates and the validity of the accusations.

LuLaRich doesn't only present different viewpoints that help provide the full picture but it also features interview snippets with DeAnne and Mark containing many telltale signs that astute viewers will surely pick up on.

Ad

Where to watch: LuLaRich is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) The Tinder Swindler (2022)

Like The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, this documentary does a great job of presenting a well-rounded narrative (Image via Netflix)

One of the biggest takeaways from The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist is that it is not wise to believe everything one sees online. The same lesson will also resonate with viewers after watching The Tinder Swindler by Felicity Morris.

Ad

This true crime documentary focuses on Simon Leviev, an Israeli conman who used Tinder to connect with unsuspecting individuals. Initially, he would charm them and send lavish gifts. Soon after, he would pretend to be targeted by powerful enemies and borrow huge sums of money to "save his life".

Like The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, The Tinder Swindler builds the tension nicely with snappy editing and striking graphics. The shocking turns of events described by the endearing victims will surely capture the viewer's attention.

Ad

Where to watch: The Tinder Swindler can be streamed on Netflix.

5) Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (2022)

This documentary contains shocking revelations that the audience won't be expecting (Image via Netflix)

The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist presents an example of how quickly things can spiral downwards. Similarly Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. also captures the rise and eventual fall of an admired entrepreneur.

Ad

Sarma Melngailis is the main subject of this docuseries containing four episodes. She owned Pure Food and Wine, a vegan restaurant. The food received high praise from customers, including celebrities, and was well on its way to becoming an iconic New York establishment. But things took a turn when she married conman Anthony Strangis and started stealing money from her own restaurant.

Like The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. thrives on immersive storytelling elevated by detailed interviews. It also prompts viewers to ponder how highly educated individuals can also fall victim to cons and scams.

Ad

Where to watch: Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives is available on Netflix.

6) The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (2022)

Robert Hendy-Freegard, like Belle from The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist's, impacted many lives with his lies and manipulation (Image via Netflix)

The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist's Belle does come off as manipulative but the conman featured in The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman takes it up a notch, much to the dismay of his victims.

Ad

This docuseries, containing three episodes, follows the hunt for Robert Hendy-Freegard, a British conman who assumed new identities to steal money from several naive victims for more than two decades.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, like The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, provides insight into human nature and how it is not always easy to spot lies and deception. From the impressive production quality to the shocking revelations, this docuseries has everything to keep the audience captivated.

Ad

Where to watch: The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman can be viewed on Netflix.

7) Our Father (2022)

This documentary covers a chilling subject that will keep the audience glued to the screen (Image via Netflix)

In The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, Belle's lies impacted many lives, and the same can also be said about the infamous subject of Our Father, directed by Lucie Jourdan.

Ad

The documentary film is about Donald Cline, an Indianapolis-based fertility doctor who was known for delivering great results. However, a DNA test revealed that he had been using his own sperm to impregnate patients without informing them.

Our Father, like The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, has plenty of shock and awe moments that viewers will remember for a long time after having watched it. It thrives on proper research that is elevated by moving interviews from victims who carry Cline's genes.

Ad

Where to watch: Our Father is available for streaming on Netflix.

Viewers who enjoyed watching The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist should make a point to add these thought-provoking documentaries to their 2025 watchlist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback