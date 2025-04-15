What did Taylor Lorenz say about Luigi Mangione? Megyn Kelly calls ex-Washington Post reporter's remarks "repulsive"

Megyn Kelly recently called remarks made by former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz about Luigi Mangione—the suspected killer of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare—“repulsive.”

During The Megyn Kelly Show’s April 15, 2025, episode, Kelly addressed Lorenz’s remark.

“That is repulsive. The way she [Taylor Lorenz] describes Luigi G Mangione, and not in a mocking way, not like these lunatics are going to say the following things about him,” she shared.

Further criticizing Lorenz’s remarks, Kelly added:

“She obviously tweeted out something sympathetic about him right after he did it. This is right in her wheelhouse because she claims she's got every ailment known to man and woman, from the pulling out the hair to the nail,” she added.

For context, during an April 15 appearance on CNN, journalist Taylor Lorenz described Mangione as clever and attractive, noting that many women view him as "this morally good man, which is hard to find."

In the same interview with CNN senior correspondent Donie O'Sullivan, Lorenz suggested that Americans' love of Mangione is an example of their lionizing of criminals. She and O'Sullivan continued by comparing those who voted for President Donald Trump and those who feel sorry for Mangione.

According to O'Sullivan, this stems from the fact that many individuals are reportedly in extreme need, and these people wanted someone to take over the system.

Megyn Kelly comments on Taylor Lorenz's remarks on Luigi Mangione

During the April 15 episode of her show, Megyn Kelly was joined by Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi, hosts of America This Week. They discussed Taylor Lorenz’s comments about Luigi Mangione on CNN, including her praises of him and of those who support him.

After criticizing Lorenz, Kelly condemned CNN's Donie O'Sullivan for reportedly remaining silent during the segment. She further said that there was no pushback from the CNN correspondent.

Kelly also addressed a separate incident involving the man who allegedly attempted to set fire to the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Comparing him to Mangione, the podcaster said:

“If he were Luigi and he was good-looking and had actually succeeded in killing someone he might have been celebrated by Taylor Lorenz..”

For context, as per BBC’s April 13 report, authorities confirmed that a 38-year-old man, Cody Balmer, has been taken into custody and will face charges in connection with an alleged arson attack on Shapiro's official residence.

Balmer has been accused of terrorism, aggravated assault, aggravated arson, and attempted murder. He was arrested hours after Shapiro woke up in the middle of the night to police pounding on his house door as the fire spread.

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly continued criticizing Balmer and said:

“People like that as it is he's not a very attractive or a very sane human being and he nearly killed children and there's nothing to do with him but throw away the key but we're starting to get into a world of blurred lines around violence and as much as I am horrified by this and I really do feel bad for those kids..”

Turning her attention back to Lorenz, Kelly further alleged:

“I think she's [Taylor Lorenz] probably never read a thing in her life.. I think she misunderstood the point of the story, clearly. But this idea of Luigi Mangione as a morally good man, I just don't know how that goes over and what CNN is thinking about putting that on the air..”

Megyn Kelly’s podcast episodes, including the most recent one, are currently available on YouTube.

