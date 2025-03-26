Megyn Kelly launches podcast network MK Media, names hosts of first three podcasts

Journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly announced the launch of her new podcast network, MK Media, via a press release on her official website on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

In her statement, Kelly introduced the network’s first three hosts—Mark Halperin, Maureen Callahan, and Link Lauren—who will each debut their own podcast.

"The first three are Next Up with Mark Halperin from the independent journalist and best-selling author Mark Halperin; The Nerve with Maureen Callahan from our pal Maureen who is also a columnist at The Daily Mail... and Spot On with Link Lauren from the great political commentator and influencer," Kelly announced.

In her press release, the 54-year-old host of The Megyn Kelly Show shared details about MK Media. She explained how it would be “a podcast network of video and audio shows” aimed at providing engaging content in the "news and entertainment" space.

Kelly also highlighted the network’s goal of featuring well-known journalists and media personalities with distinct perspectives. She emphasized her vision of fostering thoughtful and balanced discussions amid the present-day polarized media landscape.

"I’m thrilled to launch MK Media and to use our platform to help sane, reasonable, good-humored people build their own followings in this new media space," Kelly said.

Kelly also expressed confidence in her initial lineup of hosts. As per The Hollywood Reporter on March 25, she said, “I am a huge fan of Mark’s, Maureen’s, and Link’s," adding how she was sure that the audience would be as excited as she was to hear more from them.

In her press release, Kelly announced that she expected more creators to join MK Media soon, reflecting on her vision for a diverse content lineup.

"And we are not done. MK Media will continue to expand with more announcements to come soon – some beyond just news and entertainment," Megyn Kelly added.

MK Media's new podcast hosts share their views on joining Megyn Kelly's podcast network

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Halperin, Maureen Callahan, and Link Lauren—the new hosts for Megyn Kelly's podcast network—shared their views on starting this new venture.

Mark Halperin, formerly with Bloomberg and ABC News, will be the host of Next Up, a news-centric podcast. Expressing his excitement, Halperin stated, “America is filled with quality sandboxes,” metaphorically referring to a space for creativity and expression.

"I can say without fear of contradiction that the Megyn Kelly sandbox is as good as it gets these days," Halperin added.

The 60-year-old journalist humorously likened his role to Dr. Phil to Kelly’s Oprah, referencing the dynamic of supportive yet influential media personalities.

"I’d point out that I’m thrilled to play Dr. Phil to Megyn’s Oprah, but that metaphor might be lost on some," he said.

Meanwhile, Maureen Callahan, previously a writer for Vanity Fair and the New York Post, will be leading The Nerve, an entertainment and culture-focused podcast. In her statement, she expressed her surprise and gratitude for getting her own show on Megyn Kelly’s new network.

"What an unexpected joy getting to know (and love) Megyn Kelly. But for her to give me my own show, on her new network, is beyond anything I could have anticipated. I can’t wait to get going over on The Nerve, digging into pop culture, celebrity scandals, and all the stories that captivate, aggravate and fascinate." Callahan exclaimed.

Link Lauren, set to host the news-focused podcast Spot On, has previously worked as a communications adviser to the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He also praised Kelly and expressed his gratitude, saying:

"Megyn is a powerhouse whose work ethic and journalism inspire me. This venture is a win not only for me, but for my existing audience and those who’ve been dismissed by the mainstream media."

At present, Megyn Kelly hosts her eponymous talk show on Sirius XM’s Triumph channel, while her own YouTube channel has garnered over 3.4 million subscribers.

