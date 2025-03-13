Megyn Kelly supports Riley Gaines in criticizing Whoopi Goldberg's defense of trans athletes participating in women's sports

Megyn Kelly recently showcased her support towards political activist Riley Gaines, through a post on X, for her criticism of Whoopi Goldberg's comments about transgender athletes, in an episode of The View, which aired on March 11, 2025.

Whoopi Goldberg created headlines after saying in the episode that it was wrong to let women and trans athletes compete against each other, adding that the problems faced by the latter are similar to the ones that women are dealing with nowadays.

The episode also featured influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and Whoopi Goldberg’s statement was not well-received by various personalities. Riley responded by sharing a small clip of the talk show host’s comments on X the same day when the episode came out and wrote:

“I will never not be impressed by how unintellectual and out of touch the women of The View are lol. Absolutely remarkable.”

Megyn Kelly then reshared Riley’s tweet through her official page on X on March 12, 2025, and wrote:

“Why is it the whole world can acknowledge that women are at a strength disadvantage when it comes to the risk of s*xual assault/r*pe but when it comes to athletics the message is: “women are as strong as men! You got the ladies!!”

Megyn's post (Image via X/ @megynkelly)

Megyn did not share anything else about the viral comments, and Riley has also not responded to her, as of this writing. The video attached to Riley’s tweet featured Whoopi saying that female athletes are well aware of what they are doing and added:

“When you come in and you say, these are men competing against women, you’re assuming that the women are weak and just can’t do anything.”

Whoopi Goldberg referred to Gavin Newsom while speaking on The View

During her conversation on The View, Whoopi Goldberg was heard referring to the comments made by the Governor of California Gavin Newsom on March 6, 2025, saying that it was unfair to allow transgender athletes to participate in a women’s sport.

Gavin’s comment was reportedly in response to a question asked by political activist Charlie Kirk, who asked Newsom if he prefers “no men in female sports.”

Notably, Dylan Mulvaney was asked by Whoopi to share her opinion about Gavin’s comments. However, Mulvaney did not give a direct response as she referred to a quote from the film Wicked and said:

“The last time I played a sport, I was 6 years old, and I was on a soccer team, but I assigned myself as the nurse, so I sat with the Band-Aids. And so in the words of ‘Wicked’, I am not that girl.”

Mulvaney also mentioned that she follows people like Schuyler Bailar, a swimmer and LGBTQ rights advocate. Dylan further stated that it has been only three years since she came out as trans, and that it is not easy for anyone to step into that identity and get used to it. Dylan additionally described herself as a "baby trans."

While popular personalities have taken to different social media platforms to criticize Whoopi Goldberg’s comments on The View, including author Jennifer Sey, the Grammy Award winner has not responded to any of them, at the time of writing this article.

