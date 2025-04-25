What is The Two Popes all about? Everything to know about the biographical drama

Since Pope Francis' passing on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, movies like The Two Popes have gained attention. It featured a part of his life before he became a pope. Released in 2019, Jonathan Pryce plays Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio in the movie. It was the name he was known by before he replaced Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) and became Pope Francis.

The "based on real life" movie is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Fernando Meirelles and shares a glimpse behind the Vatican walls during a turbulent time in the papacy. Pope Benedict was considering retiring as the head of the Catholic church, leading to a virtually unprecedented situation with one pope (Francis) and a pope emeritus (Benedict) in the Vatican.

This critically acclaimed film has an impressive 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and viewers. It was also nominated for three Oscars, one for Pryce's leading role, another for Hopkins' supporting role, and the Best Adapted Screenplay for The Theory of Everything writer Anthony McCarten.

The Two Popes plot explored

The Academy Award-nominated drama The Two Popes explores the aftermath of the Vatican leaks scandal in 2012. The Catholic Church was in the midst of a scandal after documents were leaked alleging a wider conspiracy and corruption in addition to allegations of it masking child s*x abuse.

At the time, Pope Benedict XVI was in the middle of the chaos, marring his reign with controversy. What happened next was a virtually unprecedented decision—he resigned from office, leaving the position that was traditionally held until death. With his decision, Pope Benedict meets with Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, his successor and the future Pope Francis.

The movie explores the relationship between the two popes—the new pope and the pope emeritus—as they find commonality during one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the history of the Roman Catholic Church.

Cast and characters in the movie

The Penguin Lessons star Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins star in the movie as the titular two popes, Pope Francis and Pope Benedict, respectively. Argentinian actor Juan Minujin also joined the cast as the younger version of Pope Francis when he was still Jorge Bergoglio.

Below are the rest of the cast and the characters they portray in the movie:

Luis Gnecco as Cardinal Hummes

Cristina Benegas as Lisabetta

María Ucedo as Esther Ballestrino

Renato Scarpa as the Camerlengo

Sidney Cole as Cardinal Turkson

Achille Brugnini as Cardinal Martini

Federico Torre as Protodeacon Estevez

Germán De Silva as Father Yorio

Lisandro Fiks as Father Jalics

Libero De Rienzo as Robewrto

Willie Jonah as Cardina Arinze

Sofia Cessak as Amalia Damonte

Vincent Riotta as the driver

Daphne Mereu as a Gandolfo Nun

Martina Sammarco as another Gandolfo Nun

Thomas D Williams as an American Journalist

Juan Miguel Arias as Paolo Gabriele

Where to watch The Two Popes

The Two Popes can be streamed exclusively on Netflix for those with a subscription. Anyone who is subscribed to the streaming platform will be able to watch the movie anytime.

For those who don't have a Netflix subscription yet, standard plans with ads start at $7.99 a month, while ad-free streaming costs $17.99 monthly, which both allow two concurrent streams. An ad-free premium plan, which supports 4K Ultra HD streaming and up to four concurrent streams, is also available for $24.99 a month.

