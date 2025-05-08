Megyn Kelly slams Met Gala 2025 guests, claims they understand "true beauty and true culture" only through their "Kardashian lens"

American journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly recently slammed America's biggest fashion night, the Met Gala, as A-listers from all over the world made their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

On May 6, 2025, the X, formerly Twitter account of The Megyn Kelly Show, shared a video clip of the 54-year-old media personality calling out the theme and attendees of the 2025 Met Gala. The video clip shows the journalist saying:

“Have some respect for the actual great works of art that are in this place. You don’t understand true beauty and true culture… they only understand it through their ‘Kardashian’ lens, it’s disgusting."

Megyn Kelly calls out the Met Gala 2025 theme

Megyn Kelly, an attorney and political commentator, shared her views on fashion's biggest night. In the X video posted on May 6, 2025, The Megyn Kelly Show, she quotes the museum saying that this year's event is a "cultural and historical examination" of black style over 300 years through the concept of dandyism.

Noting that the 2025 Met show is, for the first time, entirely devoted to designers of color, Megyn Kelly added in her video a report from the New York Times that says this year's theme focuses on the way black men have used fashion as a tool of "self-actualisation, revolution, and subversion" throughout the history of America and the black diaspora.

Meanwhile, after Kelly listed out the names of the black celebrities, including Simone Biles, Spike Lee, Tanya Lewis Lee, Janelle Monea, Angel Reese, and Usher, that the host committee made by Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's curator in charge, and Anna Windsor had, she said:

“This is to your point about, like, not like taking some of our, you know, great authors and putting them into the black author section.”

Met Gala 2025 theme explored

Inspired by Barnard College chair and professor Monica L. Miller's book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity," this year saw the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit honor Black dandyism, promoting menswear with the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Meanwhile, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour were the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala. NBA legend LeBron James was named honorary chair at the Met Gala; however, he reportedly canceled his attendance due to a knee injury.

According to InStyle, Costume Institute Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton discussed menswear being the centre of this year's theme with Vogue and said:

“They’re all men who aren’t afraid to take risks with their self-presentation. They take advantage of classic forms, but they also remix them and break them down in really new ways… I think Black men and Black designers are very much at the forefront of this new renaissance in menswear.”

Notable looks from the Met Gala 2025

Many A-listers turned heads at the Met Gala event this year. Although the star-studded red carpet brought forward countless fashion moments, a few looks stood out the most. These include Zendaya's all-white suit, Bad Bunny's homage to Puerto Rico, Chappell Roan's disco-inspired hot pink suit, Lupita Nyong'o's powder blue suit, and more.

Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Demi Moore, Sydney Sweeney, and Dua Lipa also shone in black ensembles.

