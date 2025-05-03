"I legitimately belly laughed" — Fans react to Megyn Kelly mocking Katy Perry and team's Blue Origin space trip as Blonde Origin

On May 2, 2025, journalist Megyn Kelly uploaded a parody video titled Blonde Origin, seemingly mocking Katy Perry's recent spaceflight aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft.

For context, on April 14, 2025, Katy Perry and five other women traveled to space as part of Blue Origin's NS-31 mission—the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years. The flight took off from West Texas, crossed the Kármán line, and lasted 11 minutes.

In the parody, Megyn Kelly was joined by Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan and her hairstylist, Sara Clemente, in Blonde Origin's Zero Gravity, Zero Clue spaceflight, a parody stunt mocking the Blue Origin mission.

According to commentators Mark Halperin and Link Lauren, the group flew aboard "G-FORCE ONE," a modified Boeing 727 operated by the Zero Gravity Corporation. The craft can simulate the feeling of space by offering zero gravity through parabolic flight, as reported by Business Insider.

Megyn's parody video sparked reactions online, with one X user commenting:

"I legitimately belly laughed."

Many netizens commented on Mark Halperin and Link Lauren's commentary.

"I watched every Apollo launch and the moon landings - this beats all of that!" another user commented.

"Hilarious! Loved it! So funny! Love the commentary," another user stated.

"Loved the three of you having fun! Much more entertaining than the other bimbos in space. Mark and Link were pretty good too. How could they even do this without laughing!!?" another fan added.

Many internet users praised Megyn Kelly's script and performance.

"Megyn, your gift of parody is totally out of left field and I love it!" a user shared.

"Y'all are too funny! Great job! Megyn, you gotta add actress to your resume! I bet that will drive Clooney mad!" a user reacted.

A closer look at Megyn Kelly's parody video

Megyn, Maureen Callahan, and Sara Clemente inside G-FORCE ONE (Image via YouTube/Megyn Kelly)

The parody setup closely mirrored the Blue Origin spaceflight mission, with commentators talking as the women get ready to go on the mission.

Mark Halperin and Link Lauren introduced the trio to the viewers as "brave souls who are going where no one has gone before or not very many people have gone before."

As they discussed the challenges Megyn Kelly and the crew might face in zero gravity, Link commented that these women are "under immense pressure," comparing them to famous astronauts like Buzz Aldrin.

"I think these women are going to prove once and for all that silicone, Botox, Juvéderm, and hair extensions can survive in zero gravity. This is a scientific feat, a scientific miracle. This is going to be amazing," Link said.

Shifting the narrative towards women's empowerment, Link Lauren sarcastically claimed that the trio is "opening doors" and "proving once and for all there's nothing a woman can't do that a man can as long as it's for a few minutes and they don't have to operate any heavy machinery." The comment appeared to poke fun at the Blue Origin spaceflight, which lasted for 11 minutes.

Throughout the spoof, the trio continued to poke fun at the all-women Blue Origin's NS-31 mission, jokingly asking, "Are my eyelashes still on? Is my silicone okay? Is my Botox still between the eyes?"

The hosts explained that the trio has surpassed Blue Origin's mission by spending "twice as much time in weightlessness as any of the women."

Megyn Kelly and the crew also humorously imitated many viral moments from the NS-31 mission, including the now-viral phrase "taking up space" used by the Blue Origin crew. They even mimicked kissing the ground as they landed from the flight, similar to Katy Perry's gesture.

According to CBC, the Blue Origin NS-31 featured pop star Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez (Jeff Bezos' fiancée), CBS News broadcast journalist Gayle King, Blue Origin-affiliated astronaut Amanda Nguyen, and American film producer Kerianne Flynn. This marked the first all-female flight in 60 years since Valentina Tereshkova's solo journey in 1963.

