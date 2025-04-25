What did Katy Perry say after returning from space? Candace Owens speculates singer was under "LSD or something" during Blue Origin space trip

On April 24, 2025, media personality Candace Owens shared her thoughts on Katy Perry's recent Blue Origin space trip on her YouTube podcast Candace. Katy Perry joined an all-female crew on an 11-minute space flight on April 14, 2025.

According to the BBC, during a post-flight interview, the Roar singer stated that she felt "super connected to life" and "so connected to love." Perry was also seen brandishing a daisy, which she brought on board the flight as a tribute to her daughter, Daisy.

In her commentary on the April 24, 2025, episode of Candace, Owens insinuated that the crew was on drugs, quipping:

"Do you think they were high? Like, I don't know, on LSD or something? Like, not high in the capsule, but like high, you know what I mean? I feel like it's a music festival."

More about Katy Perry's Blue Origin space flight

As per the BBC, on Monday, April 14, Katy Perry, along with Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, embarked on the New Shepard rocket on its 31st mission. The 11-minute flight was organized by Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin.

Footage captured inside the flight showed Katy Perry holding up a daisy as a tribute to her daughter. The singer also promoted her ongoing Lifetimes tour by displaying a piece of paper shaped like a butterfly with her set list written on it.

Upon exiting the rocket, the Firework singer held the daisy up to the sky before dropping to her knees and kissing the ground. Perry later gave a post-flight interview where she stated:

"It's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy in there. It's about us. It's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging."

She also elaborated on the significance of the daisy, commenting:

"Daisies are common flowers, but they grow through any condition. They grow through cement, they grow through cracks, they grow through walls. They are resilient. They are powerful, they are strong, they are everywhere. Flowers are, to me, God's smile, but it's also a reminder of our beautiful Earth."

According to the Daily Mail, the singer received backlash from the public as well as certain celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde. A source close to Perry told the outlet:

"Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it."

Katy Perry also responded to her critics on April 23, the first night of her Lifetimes tour. As per the Daily Mail, the singer directed a question to the audience, asking,

"Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?"

She also posed for a selfie with two men wearing blue NASA jumpsuits.

Katy Perry's Lifetimes tour commenced on April 23, 2025, and is set to conclude on December 7, 2025.

