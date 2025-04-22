  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Joe Rogan
  • Joe Rogan brutally trolls Katy Perry and Co. over controversial space trip: "Let's not minimize the sacrifice they made for the world"

Joe Rogan brutally trolls Katy Perry and Co. over controversial space trip: "Let's not minimize the sacrifice they made for the world"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 22, 2025 19:22 GMT
Joe Rogan trolls Katy Perry
Joe Rogan trolls Katy Perry's Blue Origin space trip [Image courtesy: PowerfulJRE on YouTube and Getty Images]

Joe Rogan recently took a dig at Katy Perry and Co. after their controversial space trip. He noted that the trip was highly publicized and questioned the purpose behind it.

Ad

Perry was among an all-female crew that included an astronaut, a former NASA engineer and other celebrities that boarded the Blue Origin, which crossed the Karman Line. The space visit was heavily criticized on social media even by their peers in the entertainment industry.

During episode #2307 of his JRE podcast with guest Tom Dillon, Rogan mocked the Blue Origin space trip and the immediate aftermath. The longtime UFC commentator trolled Perry and Co. by mentioning the years of work required by others before traveling to space:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm much better now that the ladies are back from space... It was very profound. I don't know if you've seen [Perry] talk about it, but she's basically a guru now... Let's celebrate female astronauts because lot of men astronauts, they have to go to school. They have to learn how to be a pilot first then they have to join the Air Force or the Navy and then get appointed by NASA. Then, they go to space... Let's not minimize the sacrifice they made for the world."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:16):

youtube-cover
Ad

Joe Rogan clarifies misconception of Blue Origin space trip

Joe Rogan also discussed the misconception of the Blue Origin space trip after there were some who claimed it was fake on social media.

During the aforementioned episode, Rogan mentioned that the space trips are much different than those of astronauts with NASA because they are only traveling to the threshold of space and not exiting the atmosphere:

Ad
"I think the confusion is that they essentially got to the threshold of space. They did not get way out there where re-entry is very traumatic. If you see those heat shields that they put all over those things and if they break off on the re-entry, everybody dies... I think [Blue Origin trip was] essentially like on the border of the atmosphere." [3:53]
Ad

Check out clips from the Blue Origin space trip below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications