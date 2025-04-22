Joe Rogan brutally trolls Katy Perry and Co. over controversial space trip: "Let's not minimize the sacrifice they made for the world"

Joe Rogan recently took a dig at Katy Perry and Co. after their controversial space trip. He noted that the trip was highly publicized and questioned the purpose behind it.

Perry was among an all-female crew that included an astronaut, a former NASA engineer and other celebrities that boarded the Blue Origin, which crossed the Karman Line. The space visit was heavily criticized on social media even by their peers in the entertainment industry.

During episode #2307 of his JRE podcast with guest Tom Dillon, Rogan mocked the Blue Origin space trip and the immediate aftermath. The longtime UFC commentator trolled Perry and Co. by mentioning the years of work required by others before traveling to space:

"I'm much better now that the ladies are back from space... It was very profound. I don't know if you've seen [Perry] talk about it, but she's basically a guru now... Let's celebrate female astronauts because lot of men astronauts, they have to go to school. They have to learn how to be a pilot first then they have to join the Air Force or the Navy and then get appointed by NASA. Then, they go to space... Let's not minimize the sacrifice they made for the world."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:16):

Joe Rogan clarifies misconception of Blue Origin space trip

Joe Rogan also discussed the misconception of the Blue Origin space trip after there were some who claimed it was fake on social media.

During the aforementioned episode, Rogan mentioned that the space trips are much different than those of astronauts with NASA because they are only traveling to the threshold of space and not exiting the atmosphere:

"I think the confusion is that they essentially got to the threshold of space. They did not get way out there where re-entry is very traumatic. If you see those heat shields that they put all over those things and if they break off on the re-entry, everybody dies... I think [Blue Origin trip was] essentially like on the border of the atmosphere." [3:53]

Check out clips from the Blue Origin space trip below:

