"Leftist academic gobbledygook nonsensical talk" - Megyn Kelly says no one has "any idea" about the 2025 Met Gala theme

On April 7, 2025, in the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Journalist Megyn Kelly shared her insights on the theme of the 2025 Met Gala. Held every first Monday in May, the Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

On May 5, 2025, the event embraced the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Questioning the theme's relevance, Megyn Kelly remarked,

"Leftist academic gobbledygook nonsensical talk."

Kelly further criticized the event's current state, arguing that it no longer holds the prestige it once had.

"Once the apex of high fashion culture and A-list celebrity, the Gala now looks more like a sad sack D-list past its prime wannabe version of its old self, it's closer to today's nerd prom, White House correspondents dinner than the center of the Celeban beauty universe as it used to be," Megyn Kelly said.

She also mocked the dress code for the event, "Tailored for you," which aimed to showcase the evolution of Black dandy from the 18th century to today.

"This year's theme was superfine tailoring black style, an homage to black dandyism. What's that, you ask? No one has any idea," she stated.

"The whole point is to lose you and sound smarter than you,"—Megyn Kelly on the 2025 Met Gala theme

According to the BBC, the 2025 Met Gala theme is inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The book explores how Black Dandyism has evolved and how Black individuals used fashion as a tool for self-expression, resistance, and creativity. In a statement made to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Monica L Miller said,

“Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies. It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. This exhibition explores dandyism as both a pronouncement and a provocation.”

However, Megyn Kelly criticized the book's academic language, calling it a "leftist code" meant to make "liberals sound smarter and feel superior." After reading the book's description, Kelly implied that its intention is not to educate but rather "to lose you and sound smarter than you" by relying on "empty" and "meaningless" words.

She further criticized those celebrating the Met Gala's theme, arguing that they were using this opportunity to flaunt their ethical beliefs.

Kelly also argued that the event felt more like a "Blake Lives Matter" event, describing it as "a parade of black Americans leftists in their dandy style." She criticized the celebrities for wearing revealing outfits, questioning whether this was a true representation of dandyism.

"So, what did we see last night? Well, it was basically Black Lives Matter at the Met Gala. It was a parade of black Americans leftists in their dandy style, as near as I can figure. It appears to mean over-the-top black and white with weird shapes and v*ginas showing, that's also apparently part of dandyism, cramming into the Met Gala," Kelly remarked.

Megyn Kelly further called out Lisa, a member of the K-pop band BLACKPINK, for allegedly wearing underwear with the face of Black activist Rosa Parks on it.

"Did Lisa interpret superfine dandyism? Apparently, it meant putting Rosa Parks on her v*gina. Yes, this was the height of culture, and high couture civil rights icon Rosa Parks reduced to a v*gina cover."

According to Cosmopolitan, the Met Gala is organized by the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour. It takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and features a red carpet event, followed by a cocktail hour and formal dinner.

