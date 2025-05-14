When did Kid Cudi suffer a stroke? Rapper set to release memoir detailing battle with depression and addiction 

Kid Cudi has consistently used his platform to shed light on personal struggles, and his upcoming memoir, Cudi the Memoir, promises to delve deeper into his battles with mental health and addiction. The rapper, born Scott Mescudi, announced the book’s August 5 release date on Instagram on May 11. He described it as a raw account of his journey from childhood to turning 40.
Kid Cudi suffered a stroke in 2016 while undergoing treatment for depression and suicidal thoughts, as revealed in Esquire’s September 2022 cover story. The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster, aims to mirror the candidness of his music, which has explored similar themes.
The announcement included a glimpse of the memoir’s cover, featuring Kid Cudi’s original painting of a cartoon face with an open mouth. He emphasized that the book will include childhood photos, career milestones, and additional artwork. Calling it his “debut” as a painter in his Instagram post, he wrote:
“I hope this book does what my music does for u and gives u guidance and hope that u will make it through those difficult times."
Publisher Simon & Schuster described the memoir as a “story of survival.” The singer addresses his struggles with depression, addiction, and isolation during his rise to fame in the memoir.
Kid Cudi’s transparency about mental health dates back to 2016, when he publicly entered rehab, citing suicidal urges. Two weeks into treatment, he suffered a stroke that left him with slowed speech and movement.
His manager, Dennis Cummings, urged him to pause his music career, but the rapper underwent physical therapy and recovered by 2017. A pivotal moment in his recovery came when he auditioned for a Broadway play, proving to himself that his “brain [was] still strong” despite the health scare.
The memoir’s release coincides with his recent musical projects, including 2024’s Insano albums and the single Neverland, as well as plans to direct his first film, When the Light Dies, in 2026.
Behind Kid Cudi's memoir: Health struggles and creative resilience
Kid Cudi’s 2016 stroke occurred during a fragile period in his life. After checking into rehab for depression, he faced a physical setback that compounded his challenges.
“Everything was f*cked,” he told Esquire, describing the aftermath of the stroke.
His recovery involved weeks of physical therapy, and a Broadway audition, though unsuccessful, became a personal triumph.
“I proved to myself that I could do it,” he said, reflecting on memorizing lines while still rehabilitating.
This resilience echoes in his memoir, which he hopes will offer fans the same solace as his music. The memoir arrives amid a prolific phase for Kid Cudi. Beyond his music career, which spans ten studio albums and acting roles in projects such as Don’t Look Up and Westworld, he is venturing into filmmaking.
His horror/romance film, When the Light Dies, marks his directorial debut, with test shoots and behind-the-scenes updates teased on social media. In the present, he remains focused on sharing his creative process.
Kid Cudi prepares to tour and release new music. His memoir, Cudi the Memoir, covers a range of topics from addiction to near-fatal health crises. With August 5 approaching, fans can await a deeper understanding of the man behind anthems like Pursuit of Happiness and Mr. Rager.