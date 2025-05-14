“They ruined his beauty”— Fans slam SM Entertainment as latest photos of former BigHit trainee JayJay sparks plastic surgery allegations

SM Entertainment has recently found itself in the headlines, but this time for backlash. The label is facing criticism online for allegedly forcing trainee Justin, also known as JayJay, to undergo plastic surgery.

Several images from a recent appearance by JayJay went viral, showing his nose as pointed and slimmer than before. His jaw also appeared to have undergone some changes.

Seeing these changes in the aspiring idol's face, fans were extremely angry. Many could not believe the allegation that SM Entertainment would go to such lengths to alter someone's physique for a more favorable appearance. They took to X to express their frustration.

"omfg they ruined his beauty," one X user wrote.

"not with a rhinoplasty like that no-" a fan wrote.

"pls god tell me thats just make up" another fan replied.

While many fans took the images at face value and began commenting on them, some fans also defended the artist. They encouraged others to examine the pictures closely and urged them not to rush to conclusions based on poorly taken photos.

"Rumors end with the wise. Don't cause trouble for artists and other people just because of a casual remark made by others online," a fan wrote

"Jayjay, you are the best, and you have always been handsome!" another fan replied

"this is him a few days ago. he looks fine. those are bad makeup and bad photo choice stop being mean to a 19 yo" another fan commented

Who is Justin, the trainee at SM Entertainment?

Justin, previously known as JayJay, was a trainee at BigHit Music before transferring to Pledis Entertainment. He was supposedly a member of the trainee group Trainee A, and several blogs had been created about him. However, the group was dissolved without any official announcement. The blogs and official social media accounts related to Trainee A are no longer available.

In 2024, it was speculated that Justin joined SM Entertainment after he was seen with a few other trainees at SMTOWN Live 2024: SMCU Palace@Tokyo. Nonetheless, it wasn't until 2025 that the confirmation was made. He, along with other trainees at SM, performed at the SMTOWN Live 2025 Tour as part of SM Rookies.

He and the other SM trainees were formally introduced through introductory videos in 2025. This group of trainees is labeled as SMTR25. Currently, SM Entertainment's SMTR25 has introduced members Hamin, Kachin, Hyunjun, Justin, Tata, Hanbi, Kassho, Daniel, Haruta, Songha, and Nicholas.

