"Does not have any access rights": SM Entertainment shuts down rumors of RIIZE's manager allegedly leaking the group's information to sasaengs

On Tuesday, May 6, SM Entertainment's subsidiary, WIZARD Production, released a statement regarding the ongoing rumors about the leak of RIIZE's information to sasaengs (obsessive fans).

For the unversed, there was a recent data leak on the K-pop boy group's upcoming album promotions, and many speculated that the leak came from an internal source.

Among these speculations, people also accused the group's manager, Moon Seo-hae, as one of the sources of these leaks. The rumor was that the manager was allegedly putting out information about RIIZE to a sasaeng named Duna, aiding with their possible malicious intentions. However, the recent statement from WIZARD Production stated that these rumors were untrue.

The agency highlighted that the manager doesn't have access to the group members' promotional information, and they affirmed that the manager was not involved in the issue. Here's part of the statement that expressed the same:

"We would also like to address the management staff member being mentioned in relation to the leak. This staff member does not have any access rights to the promotional data and has never shared artist schedules or made separate contact with external individuals based on personal relationships."

The statement continued,

"We would like to clarify that this staff member is not involved in the current situation. We kindly ask that you refrain from speculative actions such as disclosing personally identifiable information like names or photos."

SM Entertainment's subsidiary, WIZARD Production, warns legal action against those involved in the leak of RIIZE's first album promotions

On May 6, SM Entertainment's subsidiary, WIZARD Production, addressed the recent leak about information related to RIIZE's upcoming first full album, ODYSSEY's promotions. As many fans expressed their frustration about the same, the agency put forth that they will be taking serious legal action against those who are involved in the leak.

The agency stated that they did a thorough investigation, and through the same, they discovered that the leak was not internal. Additionally, they've been cross-checking with other external sources through which the leak could've happened. They concluded by stating that they will be holding every individual involved in the leak legally accountable.

Here's the statement released by WIZARD Production regarding RIIZE's data leak:

"From the moment the data leak was first discovered, we have recognized the situation and are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the movement path of the leaked data and all individuals who may have had access to it. It has been clearly confirmed that the leak did not occur through internal personnel."

They continued by expressing that they will be adding another layer of protection to RIIZE's information in order to prevent such situations from happening again, stating:

"Accordingly, we are thoroughly checking all related companies and the delivery process. We will hold legally accountable any individuals identified as having been involved in the leak. In addition, we will strictly manage and protect the artists from privacy invasions related to undisclosed schedules, dorms, and incidents occurring near the agency."

WIZARD Production conclusively apologized to RIIZE's fans for the concerns caused by the incident, and they promised to prevent them from occurring in the future.

