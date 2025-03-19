"Can't wait for new music!" — Fans celebrate as RIIZE is reportedly set to make a comeback in May with their first full-length album

On March 19, 2025, Xports News reported that the SM Entertainment boy group RIIZE is set to release its first full-length album in May 2025. This upcoming album marks the group's return after an 11-month hiatus since their first EP, RIIZING, which was released in June 2024.

The group received rave reviews for their remake of TVXQ's popular track Hug, which was featured on SM's 30th-anniversary album. The group reinterpreted the classic with soft vocals and also gained popularity on YouTube with stage videos.

Fans were thrilled by the announcement of the forthcoming album and took to the internet to share their anticipation. One fan eagerly declared that they could not wait for the new music.

"Can't wait for new music!" commented a fan on X.

Similar comments from fans continued on X, where one stated that the album's timing is perfect for their dance moves, while another remarked that it was a gift for all the fans.

"finally a full album perfect timing for my dance moves that are still in beta," commented another fan.

"Yes! A birthday and a graduation present for me but for also the fans," remarked another fan.

"RIIZE’ first full album in May this is about to be a game-changer! Their growth has been insane, and a full-length project could really showcase their sound. Can’t wait to see what they bring!" exclaimed another fan.

More fan shared their excitement about the upcoming release, with one even hoping for a pre-release in April.

"RIIZE coming back with a full album? May just became the month of bangers!Can't wait to see them shine even brighter!" reacted another fan.

"After almost a year since their last comeback riize will comeback with their first full album in May. Let's hope for a pre-release in April," wrote another fan.

"i can't wait to listen to riize's new musics! now we gotta have a full length album! i'm so happy rn ..!" added another fan.

More about RIIZE, their first EP RIIZING, Seunghan's exit from the group

RIIZE debuted on September 4, 2023, with their single album, Get a Guitar. The group initially started as a seven-member ensemble, but following Seunghan's departure, the group now has six members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton.

Prior to its release, Get a Guitar reportedly received 1.03 million pre-orders in sales. This made them the first SM Entertainment artist to surpass one million pre-ordered sales with a debut album.

The group's first EP, RIIZING, was released on June 17, 2024, via SM Entertainment. The album consisted of eight tracks, with its lead single, Boom Boom Bass, alongside pre-released singles, Talk Saxy, Love 119, Siren, and Impossible.

The boy band also embarked on a concert tour titled RIIZING Day, which spanned 19 cities across Asia and North America, featuring 31 shows in total to promote the EP. RIIZING debuted at No. 2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart for the week of June 16-22, 2024.

In November 2023, RIIZE's member Seunghan faced controversy over his leaked photographs. As a result, SM Entertainment announced his indefinite hiatus from the group, and Seungchan also apologized to fans with a handwritten letter.

On October 11, 2024, SM Entertainment announced that the singer would end his hiatus and rejoin group activities. This decision was met with backlash from fans, who even sent funeral wreaths to SM Entertainment headquarters.

Two days later, the agency announced that Seunghan would be leaving the group permanently. Seunghan also expressed his apologies to fans and stated that his departure was the correct decision to prevent further hurt and confusion.

SM Entertainment is yet to announce the release date for RIIZE's upcoming album.

