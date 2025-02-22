"I am a proud BRIIZE" - Fans celebrate as RIIZE wins 'Performance of the Year (Daesang)' at the 2024 D-AWARDS

South Korean boy group RIIZE secured a major triumph at the inaugural 1st D-AWARDS with UPICK ceremony on February 22, 2025. The group won their first-ever Daesang (Grand Prize), for Performance of the Year.

In addition to the top honor, RIIZE also took home multiple awards, including Best Group, Best Video, and the Delight Blue Label Award. Their achievements sparked a wave of celebration among fans, known as BRIIZE, with many taking to social media to express their pride and excitement. One fan wrote,

"to these boys who have been so tough since day 1 & to these boys who never stop making us proud.. thank you for being part of our life, we wouldn’t have it in any other way. congratulations RIIZE for winning your 1st DAESANG💗 i am a proud briize🧡"

"I'm so happy, not only because they got their first daesang, but also because I could see them laughing happily after going through some bad days lately." commented a fan.

"riize have earned their first daesang as best performance of the year!! 🥹 so deserving of this award, you truly work so hard and you’re all incredible artists. i am so proud of you ♡ just a first of many more!" shared one netizen.

"Congratulations on your first Rise award🎉🎊You've worked hard so far, and let's only be happy from now on. Don't get sick, stay healthy, and be happy. I love you so much, I hope your first full-length album will be a huge hit🧡" posted one BRIIZE.

"Congratulations, RIIZE! We’re incredibly proud of you. Keep shining and inspiring the world! 🧡🧡🧡 RIIZE 1st DAESANG " read a comment on X.

Many fans praised the group's performances and dedication, highlighting their impact on the industry. According to fans, the awards mark another milestone in RIIZE's journey and further cement their position in the K-pop scene.

"Congratulations on your first RIIZE award🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 I'm so proud of you!!! I think I did well to BRIIZE.. Let's not get sick in 25 years and be more loving~~ I always say it, but I love you🫶🏻" gushed this BRIIZE.

"guys, I'm honestly really proud, really proud that my child is already this big, the child I've followed since before his debut :( I'm gonna cry, my sister is already skinkeran" said this comment on X.

"Congratulations on winning 4 crowns, our RIIZE congratulations!!💖💖 We also received the first grand prize in 2025, our RIIZE is really cool!! Let's go for a long time with Breeze!! My shoulders are going up to the 100th floor, I'm so proud♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡ Keep rising RIIZE 1st DAESANG!!" expressed this individual on X.

"RIIZE’s topic story about ‘Triumph at D Awards’ is currently the cover of Trending now on X, and is also Trending under Music after receiving four awards including their first ever DAESANG! 🥳" added this BRIIZE.

2024 D-AWARDS: ENHYPEN, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE win big

The highly anticipated 2024 D-AWARDS has officially crowned its winners, marking a milestone in K-pop history. Organized by Sports DongA in collaboration with UPICK, the inaugural ceremony took place on February 22 at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium.

Hosted by Sweet Home actress Go Min-si and Brewing Love actor Lee Jong-won, the event was a star-studded affair. The show featured performances by ENHYPEN, FIFTY FIFTY, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH, and more.

The festivities began with a red carpet event at 3:30 pm KST, welcoming esteemed presenters such as Cha Seung-won, Ahn Eun-jin, Kim Ji-eun, GOT7’s Jinyoung, Roh Jeong-eui, and Go Kyung-pyo. The main event kicked off at 6 pm KST, with a delayed broadcast airing on Channel A at 10:30 pm KST.

Boy groups ENHYPEN, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE dominated the evening, securing multiple awards. Rookies such as QWER, UNIS, YOUNG POSSE, and KickFlip also left a strong impression.

The event featured fan-voted and jury-selected categories, celebrating outstanding achievements in K-pop. The ‘Delights’ trophies honored top music acts of the year, while the ‘Dreamers’ titles recognized promising new artists.

Expand Tweet

Here is the complete list of winners from the 1st D-AWARDS 2024:

Major Category Winners

Record of the Year: ZEROBASEONE

Album of the Year: ENHYPEN

Performance of the Year: RIIZE

Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Song of the Year: aespa

Trend of the Year: QWER

Rookie of the Year

TWS

NCT WISH

Best Choreography

TWS

ILLIT

Best Band

DAY6

QWER

D-AWARDS Discovery

FIFTY FIFTY

tripleS

UNIS

82MAJOR

YOUNG POSSE

KickFlip

Best Video

aespa

RIIZE

Best OST

N.Flying

Best Tour

ENHYPEN

TREASURE

Best Stage

P1Harmony

ZEROBASEONE

Best Group

RIIZE

ENHYPEN

UPICK Popularity Awards

Group: ENHYPEN, tripleS

Solo: Red Velvet’s Wendy, Lee Seung-yoon

UPICK Global Choice

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao

TWICE’s Chaeyoung

Delights Blue Label Honorees

QWER,

TWS,

ILLIT,

NMIXX,

FIFTY FIFTY,

NCT WISH,

aespa,

tripleS,

ZEROBASEONE,

TREASURE,

RIIZE,

P1Harmony,

DAY6,

ENHYPEN,

N.Flying,

SEVENTEEN

Special Recognition Awards

D-AWARDS Impact: Jo Yuri, Seo Bum-june, Mimiminu

D-AWARDS Remark: KickFlip

D-AWARDS Dreams: UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, Young Posse, TWS, BABYMONSTER

The 2024 D-AWARDS highlighted the achievements of both rising and established artists, solidifying its place as a significant event in the entertainment industry. The night was filled with memorable performances and emotional acceptance speeches, marking a successful first edition of the awards.

