"Live vocals aren't easy for every singer"- Fans defend RIIZE as netizens criticize their 32nd Hanteo Music Awards' live performance

On February 16, 2025, the South Korean K-pop group RIIZE, was criticized by the netizens for their live performance at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards held at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul. Despite winning three accolades, including Best Trend Leader, Artist of the Year, and the Most Prime Group, they were under the scrutiny of internet users condemning their vocal range.

RIIZE delivered a performance on their track Boom Boom Bass and a rendition of TVXQ's Hug. The netizens thought that the members had a hard time singing the lyrics of the tracks and could not deliver a memorable live performance on the stage. Many also claimed that they had the worst vocals.

Subsequently, RIIZE's fandom came forward to defend their artists and reasoned that it was not always easy to sing live. An X user tweeted:

"Live vocals aren’t easy for every singer. We hope, they will come back with better performance."

The fandom defended RIIZE and added that the overall performance was good. Only the portion where the band's voice was a little shaky was posted deliberately to spread hatred against them, as per fans' opinion.

"I'm confused this sounds perfectly fine, a little shaky but that's not really anything bad, could be nerves or any number of factors,"- a fan reacted.

"I was seating in that arena and trust me it didn’t sound bad at all then! this part came right after a dance break of course they’re going to be slightly out of breath (Btw I do not Stan RIIZE, but I had the chance to see them perform about 2/3 times) I have longer,"- a fan shared.

"y all acting like everyone can be their best vocally every single day of their lives not even tvxq themselves nailed this song everytime, why should riize? also, the ones you’re referring to are the main dancer, visual, main rapper and they still did great,"- a fan commented.

Many fans stated that RIIZE has already proved themselves as one of the great vocals. Hence, they did not need to showcase their worth again.

"Well... it wasn't bad, this part maybe wasn't very good, but the rest of the performance was better,"- a user reacted.

"dancing & singing can never deny the fact that they are one the best vocals of SM's new gen of idols. too late, they've proven themselves many times already,"- a user shared.

"yall ask for live performances by idols until you actually get a realistic one mind you they did good op is just a miserable user on twt dot com hungry for engagement cz why didn’t you post the whole performance but just some seconds of it,"- a user mentioned.

More about RIIZE

The South Korean K-pop group RIIZE, features six members, including Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton. It is to be noted that Seunghan departed from the band on October 7, 2024. The group made its official debut on September 4, 2023, with the single album Get a Guitar.

The record was released through SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment. It featured two tracks, including Get a Guitar and Memories. The band has released other albums, namely, Riizing, Riizing Epilogue, Talk Saxy, Siren, Combo, Hug, Love 119, and others.

In recent news, the band released Hug on January 8, 2025. It was part of SM Entertainment's 30th anniversary celebration.

