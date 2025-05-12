DJ Akademiks wants to know the "juicy parts" of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's contracts after UMG files for protective order in their lawsuit

In a recent livestream, a clip of which was uploaded on X by joebuddenclips/fanpage on May 12, DJ Akademiks discussed Drake's recent lawsuit. During the livestream, Akademiks expressed his interest in knowing everything about the lawsuit between UMG and Canadian rapper Drizzy. He also stated that he wanted to be "all up in their businesses."

Ad

Akademiks said:

"I want to be all up in his business. Like, you know, I want to be all up in Drake's business. I want to be all up in Kendrick's business. I want to be up in the UMG business. I want to know how much money is really going on in here. If we don't get the juicy parts of this contract, it's like, all right."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The latest update about the lawsuit between Drizzy and Universal Music Group involves the record label attempting to dismiss the rapper's amended lawsuit filed in April. In the motion, the label argued that the rapper himself had previously penned similar provocative lyrics in his own tracks. They further called his allegations "astonishing."

In a statement given to Variety, the label also claimed that the amended lawsuit didn't mention that Drizzy had started the entire beef.

Ad

"Nowhere in the hundred-plus page ‘legal’ blather written by Drake’s lawyers do they bother to acknowledge that Drake himself has written and performed massively successful songs containing equally provocative taunts against other artists. Nor do they mention that it was Drake who started this particular exchange," the UMG spokesperson said.

As per reports by NBC News dated April 2025, the rapper claimed that Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl halftime further propagated the song amongst those who possibly hadn't heard about it before that.

Ad

Drake recently paid tribute to his mother on Mother's Day

Amid the legal drama between Drake and Universal Music Group, the former had recently shared a tribute dedicated to his mum, Sandra Graham, on Mother's Day. On May 11, 2025, the Canadian rapper shared a series of photos on his official Instagram page, praising his mother for all she did. Drizzy wrote:

"It’s solely because of your relentless dedication that we are all here in this current day life setting."

Ad

Ad

The rapper further stated:

"You kept 30 or so young men on the right path since 2007 and encouraged us to take care of each other which prompted us to form a new family that allowed us to become providers and bring joy and peace of mind back to the homes we all started at."

He concluded the note by calling Sandra the "kindest and most nurturing woman" and then sending her a Mother's Day wish. The post became quite viral with more than 830K likes. Several netizens also made positive comments about the post. According to HipHopDX, this wasn't the first time that Drizzy had paid a tribute to his mother.

Ad

His 2011 track Look What You've Done was reportedly dedicated to his mother as well as his uncle Steve. In 2023, the rapper performed this song while having his mother present at one of his shows in New York City.

Ad

According to reports by HipHopDX, Drake and his mother also shared a hug after his emotional performance.

As for the sensational lawsuit between Drizzy and UMG, the former accused the latter of propagating Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, whose lyrics called Drizzy a "p*dophile."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More