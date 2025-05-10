Drake and UMG agree to keep discovery in the lawsuit "attorneys' eyes only" days after Universal Music Group filed to dismiss case

A new development has been reported to have taken place in the legal battle between UMG and Drake. According to this, the label was reportedly ready to hand over all documents provided Drizzy's team kept it confidential.

A tweet suggesting the same was uploaded by an X user with the account handle @certifiedjared. The tweet read:

"Big update in Drake’s lawsuit with UMG. They tried to dismiss the case, delay the discovery, now they said they’ll hand everything over as long as they keep it confidential 😭🤫 pull your contract cuz we gotta see the split 📂."

The tweet further included a screengrab of the court record suggesting that the documents would remain "attorneys' eyes only" (AEO). For the unversed, AEO means that access to certain documents "can be further restricted to just the receiving party’s external legal team and experts."

This proposed arrangement has popped up about a month after the court gave Drizzy's team access into some sensitive documents of the label, as per reports by BBC published in April. Prior to that, UMG's attorneys attempted to pause the discovery (evidence gathering procedure). The request was, however, dismissed by Judge Jeannette A Vargas.

According to BBC, Michael Gottlieb, Drizzy's lead attorney even celebrated the decision made by Judge Vargas.

UMG has recently filed a motion to dismiss Drake's amended lawsuit

For context, Drake's team had filed an amended lawsuit last month, which eventually was asked to be dismissed by UMG. According to a May 8 article by Music Business Worldwide, the record label company claimed that lyrics of the track in question, Not Like Us, suggested "nonactionable opinion and rhetorical hyperbole" and couldn't be considered complete truth.

Universal Music Group further argued that while Drizzy complained about the lyrics of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, he himself has apparently penned done similar lyrics in his previous music. In the statement issued by UMG, they wrote:

"Nowhere in the hundred-plus page ‘legal’ blather written by Drake’s lawyers do they bother to acknowledge that Drake himself has written and performed massively successful songs containing equally provocative taunts against other artists."

Somewhere in the statement, UMG also clarified that despite the allegations and charges, they would continue to "propel" Drizzy's career along with safeguarding fellow artists' creative expression.

For the unversed, the legal drama between Drizzy and UMG began in January 2025. The former accused the record label of trying to spread a false narrative about the rapper through Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. The track in question was dropped by Kendrick last year during his famous beef with the Canadian rapper.

In the rap, Kendrick called Drizzy a "p*dophile", among others jabs that were taken. Drizzy's team argued that these statements created a negative impact and exposed the rapper to threats. According to the rapper's team, the threats included both physical ones and online harassment.

