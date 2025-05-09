"UMG is trash" — Azealia Banks calls out Universal Music Group for filing to dismiss Drake amended lawsuit

Azealia Banks has reacted to UMG filing to dismiss Drake's amended lawsuit. The record label filed a motion to dismiss this suit on May 7, 2025. In the suit, the label called Drake's allegations against them "astonishing." Meanwhile, Azealia took to X (formerly Twitter) on May 8, 2025, to share her reaction about the same.

In her lengthy tweet, she first called UMG "trash," further claiming that they lost their opening statement. She wrote that the attorneys representing them apparently contradicted the first line of the court document of the case. The tweet read:

"Lmao. UMG is trash. They lose opening statement. They contradict the first line of the document and the entire first page in argument paragraph 2. And their 'statement of facts' allows for jarring contrast in the severity of what Drake said vs was Kendrick said."

Further in the tweet, Azealia Banks wrote that according to her, UMG should have pretended that they did not know "what was going on." The 33-year-old rapper and songwriter further stated:

"The fact that they have engaged this much and thus far is proof they had a hand in it. If Drake loses it’s because someone paid the judge off or somesh*t…"

This tweet by Azealia made it to the internet as a reaction to another tweet posted by an account with the username @OVODocket. The tweet by @OVODocket read that the attorneys for UMG suggested that the judge accept "17 exhibits and requests" submitted to the court as the truth while making a decision.

Azealia Banks previously opened up and shared her views against Kendrick Lamar

Azealia Banks is known for her vocal stances on social media, particularly X. There were several instances in the past where she was seen criticizing Kendrick Lamar. Back in May 2024, she called Lamar's music "boring." According to Times Now News, this came up on Instagram on May 12, amid the beef between Lamar and Drake.

She even sided with Drake and extended support to him at the time. Azealia Banks reportedly went about clarifying that the speculations about Drake's alleged daughter were completely untrue.

"The daughter thing is fake, Metro making bbl Drizzy beats like Kanye ain't got the fattest bbl in rap," she said.

She further went about calling Kendrick Lamar "the most boring rapper ever," and claimed that rappers like Homeboy Sandman and Tupac were more deserving than him. Then in February 2025, she lashed out at TDE’s president Punch and Kendrick Lamar through tweets. Talking about the Super Bowl halftime performance of Lamar, she addressed Punch and wrote:

"You guys are actually super pathetic. And quite possibly the most HERB music collective hip-hop has seen. You guys are all super uncharismatic misfits. Regardless of how good you guys are at choosing cows at the Industry songwriting cattle corral."

According to Complex, during the rant, she further compared Drake and Kendrick Lamar, claiming that the latter had nothing in him that a woman would want.

As for Azealia Banks' latest remarks surrounding the lawsuit between Drake and UMG, neither of the two parties had responded to the same.

