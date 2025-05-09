"Smear campaigns don’t win in the courtroom" — Monét Merchand lauds Drake's rebuttal against UMG's statement to dismiss his amended lawsuit

Musical artist Monét Merchand took to X on May 8, 2025, to praise Drake's rebuttal against Universal Music Group's (UMG) motion to dismiss his amended lawsuit. Drizzy initially filed a defamation suit against UMG in January 2025 over Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us.

In April 2025, the rapper amended the lawsuit, citing additional details, including Lamar's Super Bowl halftime stint, wherein he performed the diss track in question. For the unversed, Drizzy's issue with Lamar's diss track is that it claims the rapper is a p*dophile, among other defamatory lyrics.

Praising Drizzy's legal team for countering UMG's dismissal attempt, Monét wrote:

"This rebuttal isn’t gossip. It’s precedent, case law, and facts. Because smear campaigns don’t win in the courtroom, evidence does."

UMG has been trying to get the lawsuit dismissed by stating that Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance didn't include the lyric suggesting that Drizzy or his associates are "certified p*dophiles." Monét Merchand's tweet comprises a legal filing from the rapper's attorneys rebutting UMG's demand, citing:

"UMG's statement tries to downplay the injury by emphasizing that the Super Bowl performance did not hold the defamatory lyric. However, this is a red herring...Defamation is defined by the publication of false, injurious statements made with actual malice— not the platform on which they are disseminated."

What did Monét Merchand say in her tweet appreciating Drake's legal stance against UMG? Details explored

In her tweet supporting Drizzy's amended lawsuit, Monét Merchand stated that she usually doesn't speak on legal affairs unless "lies are weaponized and law is twisted." She added that putting on a public spin won't hide malicious intent and that the lawsuit wasn't about stadium lights but rather the truth under oath.

Referring to her experience of being ridiculed and mocked in her career, Monét Merchand reflected on her understanding of "how defamation can be weaponized." Emphasizing her support for the One Dance rapper, Monét wrote:

"Drake and his team aren’t fighting for clout. The courtroom doesn’t care about stadium lights it cares about actual malice and real harm. Court isn’t for clout. It’s for correction. He’ll see you at discovery. Let the gavel echo."

"It was Drake who started this particular exchange" — UMG spokesperson comments on the rapper's amended lawsuit

Drizzy's original lawsuit against UMG accused the music company of approving, publishing, and launching Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, featuring defamatory lyrics about his fellow rapper. In his amended lawsuit, the Passionfruit rapper mentioned that threats against him and his family intensified after Lamar's Super Bowl performance.

The amended lawsuit mentioned that the Super Bowl halftime show was broadcast to over 133 million, including a large number of children as well as people who must've never heard of Not Like Us before it was performed at the event.

However, after filing to dismiss the amended lawsuit, a UMG spokesperson told Variety on May 7, 2025, that Drizzy's lawyers didn't bother mentioning that the rapper had written and performed successful songs featuring "equally provocative taunts against other artists."

The spokesperson added:

"Nor do they mention that it was Drake who started this particular exchange. Apparently, Drake’s lawyers believe that when Drake willingly participates in a performative rap-battle of music and poetry, he can be ‘defamed’ even though he engages in the exact same form of creative expression.”

As per the NY Times' report dated April 2025, Drake's lead attorney, Michael Gottlieb, gave a statement dubbing the amended lawsuit a stronger case. He added that UMG's failed efforts to avoid discovery couldn't suppress the facts and the truth.

