"B*TCH WAT I LIE BOUT?" — DJ Akademiks clashes with Loren LoRosa for claiming he was a liar and that Kendrick Lamar and SZA's show is "fire" 

On Friday, May 9, Loren LoRosa shared MetLife Stadium's tweet about Kendrick Lamar and SZA's consecutive shows being sold out on X, calling DJ Akademiks a liar in the caption.

Ad

"I’m here & @Akademiks lied .. Kendrick like that. Sza is f*ckin performing her as off. The show is fire," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hours later, DJ Akademiks replied to the pop culture news commentator's tweet, writing:

"B*TCH WAT I LIE BOUT? F**K U USING MY NAME IN A TWEET FOR CUZ U GOT SOME FREE TICKETS."

When a user commented on DJ Akademiks' tweet, claiming that calling LoRosa out by her name might not have been "necessary," he replied to it, writing:

"NI**A F**K ANY NI**A MAN ANIMAL CHILD PERSON ALIEN WHO SPEAK DOWN ON ME. STOP PLAYING WITH ME. DAT BI**H SHOULDNT MENTION A FU**ING GOAT LIKE ME. SHE A F**KING LIBRARY ATTENDANT.. ALL SHE DO IS READ A SHEET! BIG AK AINT IN UR CALIBER."

Ad

DJ Akademiks then went on to share a reaction video to Loren LoRosa's tweet, asking her what she thought he had lied about. Akademiks then gave her 24 hours to clarify what her tweet meant, alongside evidence to substantiate her claims about him lying. He also indicated that failure to do so would result in him calling her out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ Akademiks claimed that LoRosa's mention was an attempt to gain fame, which he was not fine with. He also mentioned Jess Hilarious in the clip. Akademiks added:

"I've never said that Kendrick Lamar's show was not lit. I've never been there. I was gonna go there tonight. I thought my tickets were for tomorrow, I missed tonight... never said it wasn't lit."

Ad

DJ Akademiks ranked the diss tracks from the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar rap battle

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ Akademiks' conflict with Loren LoRosa comes days after the streamer shared his opinion about the best and the worst diss tracks from the rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar last year.

Akademiks, who remained a strong supporter of Drizzy throughout the beef, shared a ranked list of the best to worst tracks from the battle on his X handle last Saturday, May 3.

On the list, he placed Drake's Family Matters on top, which was followed by two Lamar songs immediately afterwards, namely Euphoria and Not Like Us, respectively.

Ad

According to Billboard, Akademiks called Family Matters "the hardest sh*t in the battle," adding:

"In hindsight, ‘Meet the Grahams’ was the WORST song by a mile in the battle."

Per the media outlet, Akademiks is not the only who has sided with Drake in the battle. In January 2025, Vybez Kartel also called Drizzy a clear winner in the showdown, telling Billboard:

"I’m not a fan of Kendrick. I don’t even listen to Kendrick, so I wouldn’t know... I saw it on the internet, but no disrespect to the dude, I hear him, but I don’t listen to him. Drake is more in tune with Jamaica and the culture... Drake is a better and bigger artist."

Ad

On the other hand, many others believe that Kendrick Lamar has emerged victorious in the rap battle, especially considering the fact that his diss track, Not Like Us, not only became a chart-topping hit but also went on to win five Grammys in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More