DJ Akademiks urges Halle Bailey to make her alleged romance with Brent Faiyaz official after DDG was seen with multiple women on his stream

DJ Akademiks has recently addressed Halle Bailey and suggested she should make her alleged romance with Brent Faiyaz official. The suggestion from Akademiks came after he also claimed that it was time to move on for Halle, since, as of today, many women have been seen on DDG's streams. In the livestream dated May 6, Akademiks said:

"Yo, Hailey man, just go pop out with that nigga Brent Faiyaz already, man. Yo DDG with 3,000 b*tches on stream now, man. It's cool. The smoke done clear."

Akademiks suggested that DDG was apparently hanging out with several women lately, and it would be valid for Hailey to come clean about her alleged relationship. The podcaster further referred to DDG apparently ranting about his former partner having a relationship with Brent. For the unversed, in March, DDG also claimed that he wasn't allowed to spend a lot of time with son Halo.

In the latest livestream, DJ Akademiks further said:

"I'm telling you good if you pop out with Brent fires right now, I'm telling you. I'm gonna make sure these you can't say nothing about you, but nobody's in about you. Tell me, it's time."

Despite the claims and statements made by DJ Akademiks urging Halle to make apparent relationship with Brent official, the singer has not revealed anything about the same as of now. Halle Bailey and DDG began dating earlier in 2022, and the relationship lasted till December 2024. Meanwhile, in January 2024, the former couple welcomed their son Halo.

In separate news about Halle Bailey, she attended the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey wore a mini blazer dress at the 2025 Met Gala

Prior to the claims made by DJ Akademiks on his live stream about Halle Bailey, the latter attended the 2025 Met Gala on Monday. She wore a mini blazer dress from Coach, following the theme of the annual event.

According to reports by Cosmopolitan, Halle further completed the look with a beaded net veil and a pair of glittery shoes. She also made headlines after apparently breaking one of the strict rules at the Met Gala. According to Republic World, Halle became one of the few celebrities who snuck in a cell phone at the event that usually has a strict no-cell phone and no-social media policy.

A photo of Halle Bailey clicking selfies with Lisa and Sydney Sweeney had been making rounds on social media platforms like X. Apart from the singer-songwriter, the other celebrities who seemingly broke this rule included Questlove and Megan Thee Stallion. Megan posted a video from inside the event on Instagram that included appearances by several stars.

Meanwhile, Questlove uploaded a post on Instagram showing him taking a selfie with a bunch of celebrities including the Met Gala co-chairs Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo.

Halle Bailey's first time attending the Met Gala was in 2023 when she wore a Gucci floral halter gown. As per reports by People published on May 5, Halle opened up about her walk at the annual event. She said:

"You just want to look snatched and cute and have fun."

Several other celebrities like Doja Cat, Cardi B, Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky had attended the Met Gala.

