DDG picks Drake over Kendrick Lamar on Mani Petty podcast, calls him the "best artist alive" 

On May 2, 2025, YouTube channel DDG Live posted a video of the rapper's appearance on the Mani Petty podcast, wherein he commented on Drake and Kendrick Lamar. For the unversed, in the aforementioned podcast, the guest talks to the hosts while getting a manicure.

Ad

At one point during the podcast, DDG was asked to play a "beef game," where he was shown photos of artists and he had to give his take on who would win if there was a feud between them. The first photos were of Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who were engaged in their infamous rap feud for almost the entirety of 2024.

Choosing Drake over Lamar, DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., said:

Ad

Trending

"I think Drake is the best artist alive personally, you know, not even being like biased or whatever, but like, just from a listener standpoint, Drake has went platinum in all genres, you know, and that's not really... reciprocated. People haven't really done it you know."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is not the first time that DDG has showcased his support and appreciation for Drake. As per HotNewHipHop's report dated January 19, 2025, Darryl pledged his loyalty toward Drizzy during one of his livestreams, saying:

"I could never switch up on Drake as a fan, bruh. I just can't. Even if he did something to me personally. I just couldn't."

The rapper mentioned that he has been listening to Drizzy's music since he was a kid and dubbed himself a "loyal friend and fan," adding that he'll be a fan of Drake's work "forever."

Ad

Further, the 27-year-old also commented on Drake's lawsuit against UMG, claiming to support the artist regardless of the number of cases he filed. Darryl mentioned that he'll forget about the lawsuits filed by Drizzy when the latter drops a song, adding that he doesn't "give a damn" about what the Toronto rapper does.

"We bonded in my opinion": Drake comments on connecting with DDG

As per Complex on March 29, 2025, during his interview with the media outlet's Speedy Morman, DDG recalled the time Drake invited him to play basketball shortly after their encounter at a party by Beyoncé.

Ad

Talking about the same, Darryl said that Drizzy was beating him in the game, however, it didn't feel competitive because the younger was playing against one of his favorite rappers. At that point, Speedy Morman asked the rapper if he bonded with Drake, to which Darryl laughed and said that they never played again, adding:

"If I would have won we would have been homies still. You know how bad that hurt? You ever lost in something and never got a rematch? I got my a** whooped and never seen him again."

Ad

Ad

The game that Darryl talked about took place a year and a half before Drake's recent Instagram Story on March 28, 2025. On his IG Story, Drake posted a clip of Darryl's Complex interview and commented on the latter's recollection of the basketball face-off, writing:

"Ddg too real We bonded in my opinion I dunno…"

In addition to his constant support for Drake, DDG also made headlines in March 2025 by releasing a song called Don't Take My Son. Through the track, the rapper accused his ex-partner, Halle Bailey, of keeping their son Halo away from him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More