"W COMEUP DESERVED" — Fans react to DDG reportedly becoming 4th most subscribed to streamer on Twitch

American YouTuber and rapper DDG aka Darryl Dwayne Granberry JR. has reportedly become the 4th most subscribed streamer on Twitch. The news has gained massive momentum on internet with netizens congratulating the rapper for this apparent achievement.

This news came about a week after the streamer changed his username to DDG from PontiacMadeDDG. Several netizens noticed the same and claimed that a username using three alphabets was extremely rare on Twitch. Meanwhile, the latest news about him being on top 5 most subscribed streamers, has garnered momentum.

According to the viral information, apart from the rapper, three other streamers were also a part of the top 5 list, including Caseoh_, Jynxzi, and Kai Cenat. Multiple netizens took to X and posted their responses in connection to the news. Here are a few responses found on the social media platform. A user (@korzawyd) tweeted:

"W COMEUP DESERVED 💯💯💯."

Another user wrote on X:

"It really happened so fast."

"How did kai drop to 56 wtf," wondered another one.

"DDG been going crazy for the longest! 🔥" added a tweet.

While many netizens congratulated DDG, some did not seem to be convinced by the list and even claimed that it was not right. A user commented:

"This not even correct. Kai got over 100k subs right now."

"Why you lie on Kai to boost DDG ? questioned a platform user.

"Is Kai sub count glitched tf happen to his 100k? Something must’ve messed up," asked another user.

Rapper DDG has recently criticized his former partner Halle Bailey for not letting him meet their son

The news about 27-year-old rapper and YouTuber's popped up on the internet about a month after he criticized Halle Bailey for allegedly not allowing him to meet their child Halo. On March 8, the rapper uploaded a video on YouTube where he spoke about the same.

In the video, he added that he did not want to talk about his real-life situation with his audience but "felt like" he had to. Talking about Halle, he said:

"It's getting to a point where I feel like I'm honestly getting bullied when it comes to me just wanting to be a dad."

According to the rapper, while he would spend time with Halo, those moments were only "minimal." He additionally stated that citing the situation on social media was his "last resort." He even claimed that he once went to meet Halo but was allegedly "kicked out."

In January 2024, Halle announced on social media that she and the rapper had welcomed their son Halo. The announcement was made through an Instagram post by Halle, which included her holding Halo's little hand placed on the rapper's hand.

The breakup rumors between DDG and Halle Bailey began in April 2024, when the two reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. According to Elle, the duo also removed most of their pictures of each other from their respective social media accounts.

It was then confirmed by a representative of Halle claiming that the rumors were fake. However, in October 2024, the rapper revealed that the duo had broken up. The former couple had reportedly been involved in custody issues over their only son.

