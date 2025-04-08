“I hope she’s on a date” — Internet reacts as Halle Bailey posts new photos with the caption “feed me and i’m a happy girl”

Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey uploaded new photos to her Instagram on April 8 with the caption:

“Feed me and I'm a happy girl.”

In the photos, she is seen wearing a black dress and sitting across a table. The place appeared to be a restaurant. However, she didn’t mention if it was a date or who took the pictures.

The photos came amidst Bailey’s ongoing issues with her ex, DDG. The latter recently made headlines after seemingly accusing Bailey of denying him custody of their son, Halo, in his newly released song, Don't Take My Son.

When Bailey's recent photos were re-uploaded to the platform by The Shade Room the same day, they garnered reactions from netizens. Many seemed genuinely happy for her, with one person commenting they hoped she was on a date.

Netizens reacted as Halle Bailey seemed to be enjoying dinner (Image via Instagram/@geishalee)

Netizens echoed similar sentiments. One individual said that she looked really pretty, while another one said that she was adorable.

Netizens reacted as Halle Bailey seemed to be enjoying dinner (Image via Instagram/@lloyonneallen, @theeraejae, @the_one___23)

Meanwhile, others joked about the actress’ current issues with her ex-partner, DDG. One joked and said that it's DDG, while another one said that this is why the streamer probably has their son, Halo.

Netizens reacted as Halle Bailey seemed to be enjoying dinner (Image via Instagram/@mzsachi2u, @sua_ve, @timamfj, @petitebeauty._)

Halle Bailey is currently living separately from her son's father, DDG

Halle Bailey has been facing issues with DDG for a long time, as the latter has repeatedly accused her of not letting him see their son. As reported by TMZ on March 8, DDG discussed his co-parenting problems with Halle in an X post, which he seemingly uploaded on March 6 but later deleted.

In the post, he claimed that he had been fighting for months to see Halo, writing:

“Been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this sh*t sucks.”

A day earlier, during a March 7 Twitch stream, DDG explained his earlier X post, saying that he has only been able to visit him when he gets along well with Bailey.

He added that to see Halo, he now has to go through the court. During the same stream, he said:

“Like bro, I don't want to get on the internet, because at the end of the day you know this is something that I can really like f*ck him but I'm really just coming on… as just a dad…”

He continued:

“And I really don't know what to do at this point.. I've been trying… I've been dealing with it since he was even born.. I don't I really feel like I'm a f***ing nanny at this point.."

Additionally, DDG seemingly accused Bailey of denying him access to Halo in a new song titled Don't Take My Son, released on March 8. In the song, he rapped:

"Don't take my son cuz he is all I got. I'm just having fun. I don't love these thoughts."

He continued:

"You tell me that you going to move on but I know you not. Trying to make me pay to see my son, that's going to make me hurt, that's going to make me pissed, it's going to make me sick..."

DDG further addressed the issue in a livestream that was posted on Instagram by The Shade Room on March 9. He claimed he was denied access to Halo.

The rapper also said that while he was attempting to see a sick Halo, who was allegedly suffering from RSV, which causes respiratory tract infections, he was asked to leave.

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey has not publicly addressed the situation with DDG.

