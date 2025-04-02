"Can we not do pregnancy april fools jokes"— Netizens react as DDG posts supposed ultrasound photo claiming "halo's little brother otw"

In a recent X post, actress Halle Bailey’s ex, American rapper DDG, shared a picture of a supposed ultrasound of an expecting mother, accompanied by a caption that read:

"Halo's little brother otw"

Although he didn't clarify whether it was real or a joke, netizens interpreted it as a joke since he uploaded the picture on April 1, which is known as International April Fools’ Day. Once the photo went viral, it received mixed reactions from netizens.

Many people thought it was a joke since he did the same thing in April 2023 and critics blasted the rapper for it. One person even remarked that it's really messed up.

“Can we not do pregnancy april fools jokes cause that’s pretty f**ked up,” one netizen wrote.

Others reacted similarly; one person mentioned that he had done the same two years ago, while another claimed he had done it for attention.

“Ni**a said why be a deadbeat when I can be a double deadbeat,” wrote another one.

“I admire the commitment to this joke,” wrote one user.

“I truly hope this aint not april fools joke because I will never find faking pregnancy funny.. you want attention so damn bad,” said another one.

However, others believed it to be true and congratulated him on the news. One person mentioned that the last time he did something similar was in April 2023. Halle announced her pregnancy eight months later, so some believe it might be legitimate news.

“Yeah you better keep that ten million dollars, you gonna need it more than me . Congrats,” congratulated another user.

“Remember he did this with halle & it turned out to be true,” one said.

“He did it on April fools last time and Halo came out 9 months later, this is not an April fools joke,” said another X user.

Expand Tweet

DDG has previously expressed his desire to have another kid with Halle Bailey

DDG’s recent X post comes around five months after the rapper expressed his wish to have another child with his ex, Halle Bailey.

The couple welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023. However, they decided to part ways in October 2024 and announced their split to the public. Despite their separation, DDG, in a YouTube video on November 11, expressed his wish to have another child with Bailey.

“If I was to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don’t want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that’s just too much,” he said at the time.

The rapper stated that he is open to the idea of expanding his family but emphasized that he has no plans to have "baby mamas.”

“One thing that I do not want to do is to have ‘baby mamas’ or whatever y'all like to call it.. If I was to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don't want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that's just too much," he said.

Additionally, DDG stated that if he does not "have another kid within the next four years," he will be "cool with just having Halo" and does not "want to have another kid too far away."

“I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1, you feel me? I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid..I’m perfectly fine with Halo. I can live the rest of my life with just Halo as my son. I don’t need to have another kid, but I wouldn’t mind having like a daughter or something. I think that would just be dope.”

Halle Bailey hasn’t said anything about DDG's wishes as of yet.

