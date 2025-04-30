DDG reveals tracklist for upcoming album Blame The Chat, with star studded features including Offset, Wiz Khalifa, and more

Rapper and streamer DDG has officially revealed the full tracklist for his upcoming album Blame The Chat, scheduled for release on Friday, May 2, 2025. The Michigan-born artist tweeted a video from his livestream on X with the caption: "BLAME THE CHAT TRACKLIST!! THIS FRIDAY!!!"

The project features a mix of longtime collaborators and big-name guests like Offset, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, and NLE Choppa. As the name suggests, Blame The Chat is heavily influenced by DDG's Twitch fanbase, who contributed live feedback during a weeklong 24-hour streaming session.

The full tracklist includes 15+ tracks, each shaped either live on Twitch or from DDG's vault. Collaborations include Speed with Ty Dolla $ign and Rich the Kid, Fine Shyt with BIA, Motion featuring DaBaby, and Lemonade with Wiz Khalifa.

Offset joins DDG on Do What You Want, while NLE Choppa and Kyle Richh appear on Man on a Mission, a high-energy anthem made for fans of both artists. DDG also teams up with Detroit rapper Skilla Baby for GTA.

Other songs on the album include solo tracks like Pump 4, In My Zone, Pimpin, and What I Prefer. The mix of upbeat, introspective, and melodic records shows DDG's effort to appeal to a wide range of listeners.

"I want to feed any listener," DDG told The Fader. "So I got some vibes on here for everybody."

DDG embraces fan collaboration while staying true to his vision on Blame The Chat

The album title Blame The Chat nods to the interactive nature of its creation. DDG hosted a Twitch livestream titled the "Hit-A-Thon," where he recorded, edited, and refined the album live, taking input from thousands of viewers.

In an interview with The Fader, he explained that since his fans are the consumers, he focuses on creating music they can enjoy. However, even as fans offered constant suggestions, DDG stayed focused on his vision.

"If I'm getting criticized, I at minimum, finish my idea and follow through with my creativity before I allow any opinions," he said.

Some songs, like Speed, were initially met with skepticism by viewers, but DDG remained unfazed, stating that sometimes it's important to take criticism with a grain of salt and not let it influence your path.

Despite the crowd-sourced approach, Blame The Chat artist maintained tight control over the creative process. He worked mostly with trusted producers and industry contacts to avoid complications. DDG shared that he prefers not to work with too many different producers, choosing instead to keep his collaborations close to home, as stated in The Fader.

The album has been in the works for years, with some songs like Fine Shyt originally recorded four to five years ago. While rumors suggested the track was delayed due to controversial lyrics, DDG clarified that wasn't the case.

Although proud of his Michigan roots, DDG says he doesn't try to sound like where he's from. "I enjoy Michigan music," he said, naming Blade Icewood and Tee Grizzley among his influences.

"But I don't want to have a cult sound. I want to have a cult fanbase," he said.

The goal for Blame The Chat is to strike a balance between being trendy and staying true to himself. Whether it's introspective tracks like Pump 4 or party anthems like Man on a Mission, the rapper and content creator hopes the album reflects both growth and range.

Blame The Chat will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday, May 3, 2025.

