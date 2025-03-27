"Bro stole Max whole flow bar for bar" — Internet reacts to DaBaby creating a banger with DDG during the ‘HIT-A-THON’ stream

Rapper DDG recently commenced his week-long Twitch live stream, called Hit-A-Thon, from March 24, 2025, to April 1, 2025. During one of his 24/7 live streams on March 26, 2025, the rapper was joined by DaBaby, and the two created 'a banger' as reported by X page @scubaryan_:

Ad

"DaBaby hopped in the booth with DDG during the ‘HIT-A-THON’ stream and they created a banger"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens quickly took to X to express their views on DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, and DaBaby creating a track together, wherein an X user alleged that the rappers stole another rapper's flow, seemingly referring to Max B:

"Bro stole Max whole flow bar for bar 💀"

Expand Tweet

Ad

DDG copying Max whole flow this nga can't even come up with his own ideas 😭 an X user commented

"COPYING PLAQUEBOYMAX, DIS NI**A REALLY SOULESS" another X user mentioned

""in the booth" is Max s*it... say in the studio or sum 😂" an internet user stated

"Man I’m not feeling the beat. I gotta hear the whole song tho. I’ll listen when it drops." another internet user said

Ad

On the other hand, fans of the rappers displayed their excitement for the track DaBaby and Darryl created during Hit-A-Thon:

"Banger alert! Bet the house, this track's a GUARANTEED hit! 🔥🤑" an X user tweeted

"Manz didn’t even pre write it either, he cooked 🔥" a netizen commented

"Ni**a cooking up straight crack in this marathon I’m happy for bro, needa just drop all these as one album when he done" another netizen remarked

Ad

What did DDG accuse Halle Bailey of? Details explored

Apart from announcing the 24 x 7 live stream Hit-A-Thon, DDG has been in the news lately due to his comment on his ex-partner, Halle Bailey. On March 8, 2025, the rapper released a track called "Don’t Take My Son," in which he addressed issues concerning the custody of his child, Halo.

The lyrics of the track indirectly accuse Halle Bailey of keeping the rapper away from his son, featuring phrases like:

Ad

"Don't take my son cuz he is all I got, I'm just having fun/I don't love these thoughts/You tell me that you going to move on but I know you not/Trying to make me pay to see my son, that's going to make me hot, that's going to make me pissed, going to make me sick."

Ad

Ad

DDG also addressed the issue via livestream on March 8, 2025, stating that he doesn't like involving his fans in his personal business, but he was unaware of what to do, adding that the "internet moves people."

The rapper added that he didn't want to involve Halle Bailey in a court battle over Halo's custody because it would make things messier. Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. and Halle Bailey made their relationship official in March 2022 and parted ways in October 2024.

Ad

DDG's Hit-A-Thon is the rapper's attempt to curate an album while creating content for his audience. The live stream's teaser showcased the rapper in the studio with Bay Rich, who mentioned that an album was due in 3 days and he couldn't believe he agreed to partake in Hit-A-Thon.

The rapper's live-stream trailer also featured another announcement wherein Darryl said he would cut his dreads at 40,000 subscribers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback