"DDG fumbled you queen" — Internet reacts to Halle Bailey posting photo of her back in studio with the caption, "because I’m happyyy"

On March 13, 2025, actress and singer Halle Bailey took to X to post a selfie of herself in a recording studio. Expressing her state of mind at the time, Bailey wrote:

"because i’m happyyy."

The tweet has amassed 3.6 million views since it was posted, as of this writing, and netizens were quick to comment on the same, given that Bailey has been in the limelight owing to her ex-beau DDG. Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. aka DDG, recently released a track accusing Bailey of keeping their son away from him, which has stirred a controversy.

An X user commented on her ex-boyfriend putting her in an awkward position.

"DDG fumbled you queen," the user wrote.

"She finna force the DDG diss track" an X user commented.

"I'm happy for you. Living life the way it's supposed to be lived, leaving nothing on the table," another X user expressed.

"You look like you feel better! I hope Halo is too," an internet user mentioned.

"clap along if you know that ddg is a deadbeat!" another internet user stated.

Some netizens, however, targeted Bailey's claim of taking a break from social media around March 10, 2025. The singer wanted some time off social media while she and her son, Halo, recovered from RSV.

"Gurl you ain’t fooling nobody, I thought you was done wit social media for awhile too," an X user tweeted.

"shortest social media break to ever happen," a netizen commented.

On the other hand, Halle Bailey's fans asked her about releasing new music.

"When she drops a lemonade album>>>>>" an internet user remarked.

"girl new music when???" a netizen asked.

What did DDG claim about Halle Bailey concerning his son Halo? Details explored

On March 8, 2025, DDG released a song titled Don't Take My Son produced by Cash Cobain, in which he raps about the alleged issues concerning his son Halo's custody with ex-partner, Halle Bailey. In the track, DDG used lyrics like:

“Don’t take my son because he’s all I got/ I’m just having fun, I don’t love these thots...Tryna make me pay to see my son, that’s gonna make me hot,”

In addition to releasing the track, DDG took to a live stream on March 8, 2025, addressing his fans and stating he doesn't like putting them in his business, but he didn't know what else to do. He added context to his move against Halle Bailey.

"But, I know the internet moves people. I just want to see my son, that’s it. I love being a dad and I want to be a dad, plain and simple. I think I’m the first ni**a to ever be canceled for wanting to be a dad. It’s dudes out here that get glorified for being deadbeats,” the rapper said.

After sparking a reaction from his supporters against Halle Bailey, DDG gave his fans an update on the situation via live stream on March 13, 2025. During the stream, he informed his followers that he had talked to his son and asked them to stop indulging in the same.

"All you parasocials, y'all can stop y'all thinkpieces now. I talked to my son today, we're good. Can y'all stop saying, 'Free Halo?' Halo is free, y'all," DDG said.

Halle Bailey and DDG went public with their relationship in January 2022 and welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023. However, the couple announced their separation in October 2024, on amicable terms.

