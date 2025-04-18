Who is XpertThief? DDG meets popular YouTuber while IRL streaming from Japan

Musical artist and Twitch streamer Darry "DDG" met the veteran YouTuber and GTA content creator Kevin "XpertThief" during his April 17, 2025, broadcast, and clips of their interaction have been going viral after being shared on social media websites.

For those who are unaware, with over 5 million subscribers on YouTube, XpertThief has been making video game commentary videos for years. He started his content creation journey in 2006 and went full-time in 2008. He is popular for his content surrounding Grand Theft Auto, especially his video series titled "GTA 5 Thug Life". He also has a partnered channel on Twitch with over 400k followers.

The 34-year-old African-American YouTuber explained upon meeting with DDG that he has been living in Japan, having moved to the country around eight months ago. XpertThief also offered to tag along with the streamer during his IRL streams to help him talk to women on the streets.

XpertThief offers to help DDG during his IRL streams in Japan and talks about fulfilling his dream of moving to the Asian country

In a clip shared by X user @Scubaryan_ from DDG's April 17 Twitch stream, XpertThief explained to the musical artist that he lives in Japan. The GTA YouTuber also claimed that he and DDG were from the same era of YouTube and said:

"I think we are from the same era of YouTube. I'm XpertThief on the gaming side, Kevin LaSean on the IRL side. I've been watching you for a while, I started YouTube in like 2006."

He continued:

"How is Japan, man? 'Youkoso', that means welcome. I live in Japan now, I moved here."

When DDG asked if he likes living here, XpertThief said that he loves it and would like to help him talk to the people in the streets of Japan:

"I love it man, I saw you on the streets trying to talk to girls. I am trying to help you man, you want me to talk to some girls for you? I will try to entertain the chat if you want me to say 'what's up'."

Timestamp 13:21:24

Moments later, XpertThief opened up more about opening up a business in Japan and his dream of living in the country:

"I just love it out here, man. I've been saying it for years and years how I want to live in Japan. I got to actually start a company out here. I have a company in Japan now, and I got a visa out here. It's a one-year visa, I'm trying it out for a year. If I like it, I will renew it and keep doing it."

In related news, DDG is currently the 4th most subscribed-to streamer on Twitch as per reports, making him one of the most famous creators on the platform.

