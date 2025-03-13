Sneako explains why he likes DDG's Twitch streams

Parti streamer Nicolas "Sneako" recently expressed his approval of rapper and Twitch streaming personality Darryl "DDG" and his diversity of talents. Sneako praised DDG for being an "OG" YouTuber and claimed he was a pioneer of various popular forms of video-based content that is common online today.

Stating that DDG could serve as an inspiration for viewers, Sneako said:

"DDG is going absolutely crazy and I love to see that. One of the OG YouTubers, I love when people show that they can have a diversity of talents, and I think that should be motivation for other people watching."

"A pioneer of vlogs": Sneako praises DDG's varied career in online content creation

DDG is a rapper and Twitch streamer, who has also collaborated with fellow streamers to create music. In fact, DDG and Plaqueboymax created music while broadcasting live together, with the latter focusing on the beat making and mixing aspect of the track.

Their collaborative song, Pink Dreads, has since become a viral sensation and gained millions of views online. As claimed by Sneako, DDG was one of the first "YouTube rappers" and can be regarded as one of the top ten streamers on Twitch:

"DDG was a pioneer of vlogs. He was the first rapper and now he's one of the top ten streamers of the world? Top five? I mean on Twitch at least? He's killing it. Look at how many different mediums he was able to step foot in."

Further, he talked about his position as a vlogger:

"So, people are like, I say that if if you're in your twenties, you don't have something going on, you're a failure. Look at like, the examples, me for example, people know me as streamer but I'm the best vlogger in the world right now. Period. Like, it's not even f**king close. At the Streamy awards, they should have a category like Best Streamer/Vlogger, I would dominate that because I'm by far the best and I know it."

In other news, Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax recently spoke out in favor of Kick streamer Adin Ross, and stated that he should be "forgiven" by Twitch and unbanned on the platform. These comments were made after the day-long suspension imposed on HasanAbi as a result of his controversial comments against a US senator.

